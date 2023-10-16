The Air Jordan 1 High "Royal Reimagined" Makes Its Official Debut

Jordan Brand first gave us a preview of the Air Jordan 1 High "Royal Reimagined" this summer and now, it is making its official debut. Jordan Brand kicked off its "Reimagined" line back in 2022 and has since continued to expand its vibrant selection of retro-futuristic silhouettes -- inspired by Michael Jordan's OG footwear.

Following the release of its "White Cement Reimagined" Air Jordan 3, JB is back with another iteration -- this time landing in the form of the Air Jordan 1 High in "Royal Reimagined." Arriving in a vibrant black and blue colorway, the shoe boasts a clean upper with "Royal Blue" accents across its heel overlays, collars, Swooshes and toe boxes.

Elsewhere, the chunky high-top silhouette features suede side panels and toe boxes, complete with black overlays and quarters. The shoe's tongues continue to be crafted from nylon, rounded out by the sneaker's signature Nike Air branding. Completing the design are the classic white midsoles and blue treading.

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 1 High "Royal Reimagined" above, set to land on November 4 via Jordan Brand retailers and SNKRS at a price of $180 USD.

