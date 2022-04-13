Here's Your First Look at the 630-HP 2023 Alpina XB7

Photo credit: ALPINA

BMW revealed its refreshed X7 on Tuesday, giving us our first look at its polarizing split-headlight grille design, updated interior, and more powerful engines. What it didn't show us was the top-of-the-line Alpina XB7, which also received the big SUV's revised design, along with a small bump in power. Well, thanks to Alpina's official website, we finally get to see what the vehicle looks like.

The German company, which was absorbed by BMW Group in March 2022, published a landing page for the 2023 XB7 on its site with a singular front-facing image of the new SUV at the bottom. Like the normal X7, it gets that weird headlight setup and a bunch of angular shapes in the grille. But, like all Alpina cars, it gets its own special touches, specifically a lower valence with the "Alpina" brand name plastered to the front and some graphics along the doors.

We're not sure what other design elements Alpina has added to the 2023 XB7 as BMW has yet to release an official set of photos. But seeing as how this is just a refresh, we expect it to get a similar unique rear fascia to the last XB7, along with specific brakes and wheels. The interior should also have its own Alpina touches, like a blue digital gauge cluster and unique leather.

A BMW spokesperson confirmed to Road & Track the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 powering the XB7, as well as the X7 M60i, now carry the "S68" engine designation. Inside you'll find a reinforced crankshaft drive, a new generation of turbocharger with a more efficient blow-off valve, a new oil pump, and a lighter-weight oil sump. There's also a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard. In Alpina trim, the motor makes 630 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, up 18 hp from the previous model. It's enough to get the big people-mover to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat, onto a top speed of 180 mph.

BMW has yet to reveal pricing for the refreshed XB7, though there's no reason to expect any big jump over the previous XB7's MSRP of $141,300. The company says deliveries will begin in early 2023.

