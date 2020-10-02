Here's Everywhere We Know Trump Has Been Since Monday

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md to travel to the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, 2020. Credit - J. Scott Applewhite—AP

President Donald Trump announced by tweet in the early hours of Oct. 2 that he and Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying its danger and of functioning in a business-as-usual manner.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday that while the President is in “good spirits,” he does have mild symptoms. Trump is expected to be quarantining along with the First Lady. The middle-of-the-night announcement prompted close aides and other public figures to get tested themselves, but the question of who else they may have come into contact with looms large.

Meadows told reporters on Friday that the “core” White House team continues to get daily testing, confirming that White House advisers Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino and himself all tested negative. (Meadows was not wearing a mask when he spoke to press.) One reporter who was part of the White House press pool on Friday and a White House staffer who sits in the West Wing also tested positive for COVID.

But the President’s daily activities require a large entourage, including staffers, press, security, and military. The President also regularly interacts with supporters and other participants at campaign and White House events, where he often eschews wearing a mask.

Trump’s maintaining a busy traveling schedule of public events in the middle of the pandemic has raised concerns for months, both over worries that the President of the United States could contract the coronavirus himself, and because of the large number of people he could put at risk along the way if he did. The White House itself was always a potential virus hotspot, where staffers, visitors, and press come in close contact with each other each day and where the social distancing measures have been inconsistent at best.

But this week Senior White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus, as first reported by Bloomberg late Thursday evening, which said she felt ill and quarantined aboard Air Force One when she traveled on Sept. 30. Meadows said Friday that Hicks’ test results came back Oct. 1, and that the White House had pulled people from traveling Thursday when they’d started doing contact tracing. The New York Times has since reported that the Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna Romney McDaniel, who was with the President last week, tested positive on Wednesday.

The upper echelons of the the executive branch appears now to be a potential outbreak hotspot in America, with potential consequences for the election that is underway, the economy, and national security. Here’s a breakdown, compiled from White House guidance on Trump’s schedule, press pool reports, and streamed events, of where the President has appeared since Monday and who we know he interacted with.

Thursday, Oct. 1: Trump travels to New Jersey for campaign events

The President travelled from the White House to Joint Base Andrews via the Marine One helicopter.

The President travelled from Joint Base Andrews to Morristown, New Jersey, via Air Force One with White House aides Judd Deere and John McEntee.

The President travelled from Morristown Municipal Airport to Bedminster, New Jersey via Marine One. There, the President held a roundtable with supporters and a fundraiser at the Trump national golf club that were closed to press. He was expected to deliver remarks.

President Donald Trump, center, is seen seated inside Marine One helicopter, not wearing a face mask, as he and members of his staff, including White House director of social media Dan Scavino, left, arrive at the White House in Washington D.C., on Oct. 1, 2020. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. Carolyn Kaster—AP

