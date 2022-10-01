Here's Everything New on Netflix in October 2022

Charlie and Amy sit side-by-side on the floor, leaning up against a fridge full of medical samples

Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren in 'The Good Nurse'

The October lineup on Netflix fits the month to a T: largely spooky, a little bit scary, tinged with suspense. On Oct. 5, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, based on the short story by Stephen King, tells the tale of an unlikely friendship between small-town kid Craig (Jaeden Martell) and the reclusive billionaire Mr. Harrington (Donald Sutherland)—and how that bond extends beyond the grave. The highly-anticipated fantasy film The School For Good and Evil, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, will star Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, and more in mid-October. And Guillermo del Toro will crack open his Cabinet of Curiosities on Oct. 25, complete with two original stories by the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2022—and what’s leaving.

Kate Micucci as Stacy Chapman in episode 'The Outside' of 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities'

Here are the Netflix originals coming in October 2022

Available Oct. 2

Forever Queens

Available Oct. 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Available Oct. 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

Available Oct. 5

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Bling Empire: Season 3

High Water

Jumping From High Places

Nailed It: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave

Togo

Available Oct. 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Available Oct. 7

The Midnight Club

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Luckiest Girl Alive

The Redeem Team

Derry Girls: Season 3

Doll House

Glitch

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Man on Pause

The Mole

Oddballs

Old People

Tiger & Bunny 2: Part 2

Available Oct. 10

Spirit Rangers

Available Oct. 11

The Cage

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

Available Oct. 12

Belascoarán, PI

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

Wild Croc Territory

Available Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception

The Playlist

Someone Borrowed

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Available Oct. 14

Black Butterflies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched: Season 2

Take 1

Available Oct. 15

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Available Oct. 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

Available Oct. 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

Available Oct. 19

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Notre-Dame

The School For Good and Evil

The Stranger

Available Oct. 21

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

Descendant

From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

Available Oct. 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

Available Oct. 24

The Chalk Line

Available Oct. 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Available Oct. 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Robbing Mussolini

Available Oct. 27

Cici

Daniel Spellbound

Dubai Bling

Earthstorm

Family Reunion: Part 5

Romantic Killer

Available Oct. 28

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Big Mouth: Season 6

Drink Masters

I Am a Stalker

If Only

My Encounter With Evil

Wendell & Wild

Wild Is the Wind

Available Oct. 29

Deadwind: Season 3

Jaeden Martell as Craig and Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan in 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2022

Available Oct. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Available Oct. 3

Jexi

Available Oct. 9

Missing Link

Available Oct. 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4, “Crystallized” – Part 2

Available Oct. 13

The Sinner: Season 4: “Percy”

Available Oct. 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Available Oct. 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Available Oct. 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Available Oct. 25

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Available Oct. 27

Hotel Transylvania 2

Sofia Wylie as Agatha, Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone, and Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey in 'The School For Good And Evil'

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2022

Leaving Oct. 2

Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Oct. 7

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Oct. 8

After

Leaving Oct. 13

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Leaving Oct. 14

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving Oct. 15

Sinister 2

Leaving Oct. 21

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving Oct. 22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Oct. 26

Begin Again

Leaving Oct. 27

Metallica Through The Never

Leaving Oct. 31

8 Mile

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

