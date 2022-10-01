Here's Everything New on Netflix in October 2022
Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren in 'The Good Nurse' Credit - JoJo Whilden—Netflix
The October lineup on Netflix fits the month to a T: largely spooky, a little bit scary, tinged with suspense. On Oct. 5, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, based on the short story by Stephen King, tells the tale of an unlikely friendship between small-town kid Craig (Jaeden Martell) and the reclusive billionaire Mr. Harrington (Donald Sutherland)—and how that bond extends beyond the grave. The highly-anticipated fantasy film The School For Good and Evil, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, will star Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, and more in mid-October. And Guillermo del Toro will crack open his Cabinet of Curiosities on Oct. 25, complete with two original stories by the Oscar-winning filmmaker.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2022—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in October 2022
Available Oct. 2
Forever Queens
Available Oct. 3
Chip and Potato: Season 4
Available Oct. 4
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
Available Oct. 5
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Bling Empire: Season 3
High Water
Jumping From High Places
Nailed It: Season 7
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave
Togo
Available Oct. 6
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
Available Oct. 7
The Midnight Club
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
Luckiest Girl Alive
The Redeem Team
Derry Girls: Season 3
Doll House
Glitch
Kev Adams: The Real Me
Man on Pause
The Mole
Oddballs
Old People
Tiger & Bunny 2: Part 2
Available Oct. 10
Spirit Rangers
Available Oct. 11
The Cage
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
Island of the Sea Wolves
Available Oct. 12
Belascoarán, PI
Easy-Bake Battle
The Nutty Boy
Wild Croc Territory
Available Oct. 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
Exception
The Playlist
Someone Borrowed
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Available Oct. 14
Black Butterflies
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Everything Calls for Salvation
Holy Family
Mismatched: Season 2
Take 1
Available Oct. 15
Under the Queen’s Umbrella
Available Oct. 17
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
Available Oct. 18
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
LiSA Another Great Day
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
Available Oct. 19
The Green Glove Gang
Love Is Blind: Season 3
Notre-Dame
The School For Good and Evil
The Stranger
Available Oct. 21
28 Days Haunted
Barbarians II
Descendant
From Scratch
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys
Available Oct. 23
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
Available Oct. 24
The Chalk Line
Available Oct. 25
Barbie Epic Road Trip
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Available Oct. 26
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
The Good Nurse
Hellhole
Robbing Mussolini
Available Oct. 27
Cici
Daniel Spellbound
Dubai Bling
Earthstorm
Family Reunion: Part 5
Romantic Killer
Available Oct. 28
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Big Mouth: Season 6
Drink Masters
I Am a Stalker
If Only
My Encounter With Evil
Wendell & Wild
Wild Is the Wind
Available Oct. 29
Deadwind: Season 3
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2022
Available Oct. 1
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
Available Oct. 3
Jexi
Available Oct. 9
Missing Link
Available Oct. 10
LEGO Ninjago: Season 4, “Crystallized” – Part 2
Available Oct. 13
The Sinner: Season 4: “Percy”
Available Oct. 15
Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
Available Oct. 16
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Available Oct. 22
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
Available Oct. 25
Blade of the 47 Ronin
Available Oct. 27
Hotel Transylvania 2
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2022
Leaving Oct. 2
Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Oct. 7
Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Oct. 8
After
Leaving Oct. 13
Apocalypse Now Redux
Everything Must Go
Little Italy
Scary Movie 4
The Girl Next Door
Leaving Oct. 14
Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
Leaving Oct. 15
Sinister 2
Leaving Oct. 21
Yes, God, Yes
Leaving Oct. 22
Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Oct. 26
Begin Again
Leaving Oct. 27
Metallica Through The Never
Leaving Oct. 31
8 Mile
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose
Friday
Friday After Next
Johnny Mnemonic
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Monster-in-Law
Naruto: Seasons 1-9
The Notebook
Rock of Ages