Here's Everything You Need to Know About TikToker Anthony Reeves

TikTok stars are making big names for themselves on the internet, but Sway House member Anthony Reeves might be one of our new faves. This 18-year-old TikToker first rose to the top of our feeds when he joined the hype house late last year, and since then, he has raked in over eight million followers. You’ve probably seen him lip-syncing in posts with his girlfriend, Avani Gregg, or maybe you’ve been eyeing his bright outfits for a while—either way, here’s everything you need to know about TikTok star Anthony Reeves.

He was born and raised in Kentucky

According to Famous Birthdays, Anthony was born on November 7, 2001 in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born and raised there with his three brothers but now he lives in LA.

He goes by the name "Luvanthony"

Anthony has millions of followers all over social media, so it’s only natural that the star would go by his signature handle @luvanthony. Though his social names are the same on TikTok and Insta, his Snapchat (anthonydreeves3) and YouTube (Anthony Reeves) accounts are slightly different. No matter what his handle is, we luv the way he’s mastered the OOTD posts.





He's got amazing earring game



Whether it’s a pair of studs or is just one chain dangly, earrings have become one of Anthony’s signature fashion statements. You can almost always spot an earring in his TikTok posts, and he changes them up pretty often.

You can buy his merch

If you're a fan, you can snag sweatshirts and hoodies that say "LUVANT" from his website.





He thought his first viral TikTok was super embarrassing

In an interview with Heard Well , Anthony said his first viral TikTok was an embarrassing video of him dancing around a room. During the dance, he accidentally hit his hand on a ceiling fan—ouch!

He's dating fellow TikToker Avani Gregg

Dating rumors started to swirl in November 2019 when Avani posted a cute pic of them together at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on IG. In January 2020, she basically confirmed their relationship when she posted these adorable pics with Anthony with the caption, "these two !! 👀❤️ #baewatch" Avani is a member of the Hype House. Check out this cute video Anthony posted of Avani doing his makeup and try not to swoon.

He's pretty tall

He revealed he's 6'1 in the caption of a TikTok.

He got a group tattoo



The guys of the Sway House all got tattooed in late March 2020. Anthony got a little flower outline on his thigh. His tat is the last one in the post below.









