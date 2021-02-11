Here's Everything You Need to Know on How to Spackle a Hole (the Right Way)
Welcome to #Adulting, the ultimate breakdown of all your grown-up needs. These articles are here to help you feel less alone and answer all your personal, financial, and career questions that weren't answered in school (no judgment, we get it!). Whether you're looking to find out how to tackle laundry or you want a deep breakdown on how to make a savings plan—we've got you covered. Come back every month to find out what life skills we're upgrading next and how.
So, you've got a hole in the wall and you need to fix it. Maybe you're moving out of a rental and you're desperately trying to get your security deposit back or maybe you're a new homeowner looking to fix up your place. Either way, that hole is standing in between you and your #adulting dreams—and we're here to help you achieve them. Whether you're dealing with just one small hole or a whole gallery wall's worth of them, the good thing is that holes are pretty simple to fix. As shown in the video above, all you need is some spackle and a couple tools and you can get the whole project done in less than an hour and for under $20. Watch the tutorial above and follow the instructions below to learn how to spackle a hole the right way. You might want to bookmark this page for your future home improvement projects or keep it as a reminder to go ahead and hang those paintings or that shelf in your rental unit—because now you'll know how to fix them later.
How to spackle a hole in the wall:
Grab a putty knife, spackling paste, sand paper, a sanding block, and some tack cloth. Now, get to spackling.
1. Lightly scrape the putty knife around the hole to smooth out the wall's surface.
2. Wipe the knife with a tack cloth until clean.
3. Put a small amount of spackle on the knife, just as much as needed to fill the hole.
4. Use the putty knife to push the spackle into the hole and spread the excess spackle across the hole in a crisscross pattern.
5. Wait about 30 minutes, or until the spackle is completely dry, before proceeding.
6. Wrap a piece of sandpaper around a sanding block and sand the spackled surface until smooth.
7. Paint over the area with a roller in crisscross patterns and let dry.
Bonus Tip: The bigger the hole, the more complicated or involved the process can get. So, you may need to spend a little more time filing a larger hole, or, if you're dealing with a bigger gap, use a drywall patch to cover the wall.
With all the tips above, you can take on those annoying holes in the walls with confidence and ease. So, go get your spackle on and pat yourself on the back for mastering another part of adult life.