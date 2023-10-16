Here's everything you need to know about the new series of Survivor UK

reMarkable - BBC

Everybody stop what you're doing as we have some very important news to share - reality competition show Survivor UK is officially coming back and we are so excited.

The iconic reality show has been off air for over 20 years in the UK, with the last series premiering in 2002, and so it's high time it returned. And this time it'll be airing on the BBC with 18 survivors competing for £100,000 and the coveted title of 'Sole Survivor'.

But who is hosting the show? And when can we expect to see it on air? Here's everything you need to know about Survivor UK 2023.

What is Survivor UK?

Survivor UK is a reality competition series which sees a group of contestants marooned on a tropical island (this time it's in the Dominican Republic) and they will compete for the title of 'Sole Survivor' and £100,000.

The 18 participants are divided into two tribes and are forced to survive off the land with a limited amount of supplies. They also face numerous challenges designed to test their physical and mental capabilities. These challenges pit the two tribes against each other by offering chances of rewards and immunity.

If they win immunity the other tribe must come together in a 'tribal council' and vote their team mates out by a secret ballot.

The show was originally airing from 2001 to 2002 in the UK on ITV but was stopped after two seasons. Last year, however, it was reported Survivor UK would be making a come back on BBC and in September 2022 it was confirmed the series would be returning with 16 episodes of Survivor UK airing in 2023.

Who is the host of Survivor UK?

In February 2023 it was confirmed Joel Dommett would be hosting Survivor UK.

Announcing the news Joel excitedly said: "I’m the new host of the UK’s Survivor! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! A huge thank you to the BBC for trusting me with this. It’s such a hugely popular format all over the world and I’m super excited to help bring it to our sweet little country. Let the tribal councils BEGIN!"

Who is in the cast of Survivor UK?

The exciting news doesn't stop there as the cast list for Survivor UK 2023 has officially been confirmed and it includes 18 survivors from a variety of backgrounds and professions ready to compete for the chance to be sole survivor.

See the full cast list here.

What is the release date of Survivor UK?

While the exact release date of Survivor UK has not been confirmed, the BBC has said the series will be on our screens this autumn, so hopefully we won't have long to wait.

Is there a trailer for Survivor UK?

There sure is! The BBC has just released a new trailer which gives us a sneak peek of what we can expect on the series, and it's a lot.

The trailer shows the cast competing in tough challenges, jumping into the ocean and gathering around a camp fire.

Watch the full trailer here:

Bring it on!

