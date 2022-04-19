Photo credit: ITV2

It seems like just yesterday that Liam Reardon and Millie Court were crowned the winners of Love Island 2021. And, yet somehow it's already been months since the pair and all our favourite runners up left the villa, meaning it's about time we started thinking about this year's instalment of Islander antics. Here's everything we know about Love Island 2022.

Is Love Island 2022 confirmed?

Absolutely it's confirmed. Show host Laura Whitmore revealed the news that Love Island would be back for its eighth series during the 2021 finale, directing views on how they could apply to take part.

Meanwhile, as of spring 2022, the Love Island application form was still live online. So yes, it's definitely happening, and it looks like you can still apply to take part!

In January 2022, a report from The Sun claimed applications are being accepted from non-binary contestants this year. An insider commented, "Producers are under more pressure than ever to make this series as woke as possible after it has previously come under criticism for its lack of diversity.

"The move could make the basic rules of the show complicated, as each coupling ceremony separates boys and girls, but they are keen to have a non-binary contestant this year. It’s all about inclusivity and breaking down boundaries."

What is Love Island 2022's expected release date?

We don't have a confirmed release date as of yet, but we do have seven years of start date precedent to go off. Aside from last year - which looks to be a Covid-related anomaly - those villa doors tend to swing open in the first week of June and lasting for six weeks until mid-July. So, all being well we can probably expect series 8 to land in early June. It almost always launches on a Monday, so we're anticipating the 6th June, people!

What else do we know about Love Island 2022?

Story continues

At the moment, we don't know a huge amount more about the upcoming series, especially considering that applications have only just opened. Meanwhile, it's expected that show host Laura Whitmore will return to head up the show alongside her husband and show narrator Iain Stirling.

We also know ITV are reportedly eyeing up a new villa, to replace the show's current home in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, north-east of Mallorca. "ITV bosses think this is the right moment to refresh this element of the show, just as they did in series three back in 2017," a source said.

"Love Island moved from a location in Santanyi in southern Majorca, which was its home for series one and two, to the current villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the north-east. Now they’re considering a range of options, but want to stay on the island which has provided the perfect sunny backdrop for the show."

Other than that, we'll have to be patient!





You Might Also Like