Here's everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023—plus epic deals to shop right now

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·6 min read
Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023, plus early sales to shop today.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday 2023 will be here sooner than you might think. The highly-anticipated shopping holiday boasts some of the biggest price cuts of the year and we already have the inside scoop on what to expect during this year's deals extravaganza. If you appreciate a good deal, stay right here—we'll fill you in on what to know now about Black Friday and point you in the direction of the best sales available today.

While Black Friday 2023 deals aren't here quite yet, there are still plenty of incredible markdowns available today. You can shop extended New Year sales right now and even browse early Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents' Day deals. Here's what to shop today and what to know ahead of Black Friday 2023:

Top 10 best deals to shop today

Shop the best Black Friday-level deals available today at Amazon, Walmart, Solo Stove and more.
  1. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets at lululemon from $29 (Save $39 to $99)

  2. Always Pan at Our Place for $99 (Save $46)

  3. Tory Burch Cloud Miller Sandal for $111.75 (Save $86.25)

  4. Philips Premium Airfryer XXL at Amazon for $148.47 (Save $201.48)

  5. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 at Solo Stove for $224.99 (Save $175)

  6. iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $599 (Save $200.99)

  7. Apple 13.3-Inch 256GB Macbook Air at Best Buy for $799.99 (Save $200)

  8. Frigidaire FRSS26L3AF Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker at Lowe's for $1,199 (Save $300)

  9. LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV at Walmart for $1,649 (Save $2,137.30)

  10. Leesa Sapira Hybrid Queen Mattress at Leesa for $1,699 (Save $300)

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday is on November 24, 2023. Thanksgiving will be celebrated the day prior, on November 23, 2023. Each year Black Friday falls on the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. The annual shopping holiday traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers are expected to offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When do Black Friday 2023 deals start?

Black Friday is one of the best times to shop for shoes, kitchen appliances, mattresses and more.
Black Friday deals have been starting earlier and earlier each year. Last year we saw the first Black Friday deals go live in mid-October.

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, with ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Some retailers have even started offering Black Friday in July discounts, with Black Friday-caliber savings dropping in the middle of the summer.

Today you can find select Black Friday-level price cuts at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung thanks to their New Year sales and early Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents' Day markdowns.

What stores are having Black Friday sales?

Virtually every store—from big-box retailers to smaller, niche merchants—offer Black Friday sales. Last year some of the best Black Friday deals we saw were at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Lowe's.

What time do stores open on Black Friday?

Almost every store is open for the biggest shopping holiday of the year! This year, most major retailers are expected to open their doors on Black Friday proper between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. In 2022, Walmart, Macy's, Lowe's and Bed Bath & Beyond opened at 6 a.m., while Costco and Nordstrom welcomed shoppers starting at 9 a.m.

Black Friday store hours: What time Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Best Buy and more open

Keep in mind, many stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, the day before Black Friday. If your favorite store happens to be closed or you aren't around to shop, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always available online.

What should I buy on Black Friday?

Black Friday boasts big bargains across all categories, so whatever it is you need, Black Friday is the perfect time to get it for less. From appliances and electronics to home goods and style staples, Black Friday deals run the gamut.

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2023 will have your needs covered.

What are the best Black Friday 2023 deals?

From Apple earbuds to virtual reality headsets, Black Friday deals will let you save big on some of the hottest products of the year.
While this year's Black Friday deals are still under lock and key, we're expecting epic markdowns on smart TVs, home appliances, mattresses, kitchenware, gaming gadgets and Apple products.

Some best-selling deals from Black Friday 2022 included Apple AirPods Pro 2, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, the Meta Quest 2 VR headset bundle, the lululemon Align high-rise pant and the Our Place Always Pan.

Why is it called Black Friday?

With roots dating back to the 1860s, the day after Thanksgiving has long been known as Black Friday. The name comes from the scores of sales that happen on that day, which have traditionally helped retailers finish the year "in the black" with strong profit margins.

When does Black Friday end?

Technically speaking, Black Friday ends as soon as Cyber Monday begins on November, 27 2023. Some retailers, however, extend their Black Friday sales considerably—last year we saw some extended Black Friday sales continue through early December.

If you want to get the best deals, your best bet is to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the weekend between the two shopping holidays. Black Friday deals often sell out fast, so if you see a great deal you'll want to snatch it before it's gone!

When is Cyber Monday?

Gear up for Cyber Monday 2023 deals on tech, fashion, home essentials and more.
Cyber Monday will be observed on November, 27 2023. Cyber Monday always falls on the first Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that occurs the week following Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Originally, Cyber Monday was intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers. But now, the deals are comparable to the in-store discounts and promotions found on Black Friday.

Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday deals?

The differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have become null. We often see the best prices of the year during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Since the most-wanted products typically sell out fast, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items as they see them.

