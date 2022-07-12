Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales today: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Kate Tully Ellsworth and Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
·6 min read
These are the best Amazon Prime Day competing sales to shop.
These are the best Amazon Prime Day competing sales to shop.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing through tomorrow, July 13, and a number of stores competing with Prime Day are offering up their own massive sales. Some of the best competing Prime Day sales are happening now at Target, Samsung and Best Buy, with other major retailers like Walmart expected to follow soon.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Target's Deal Days started July 11, and will run until Wednesday, July 13. You can shop competitive deals on some of the best products we've ever tested in our labs, including the KitchenAid standing mixer ($279.99, saving you $170) and the Dyson V8 Motorhead ($329.99, saving you $100).

Amazon Prime Day 2022Shop the 130+ best Amazon deals today

Amazon Prime Day: AirPods are $79 off right now—the lowest price we’ve seen in months

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale runs July 11 through Wednesday, July 13. You can shop heavily discounted TVs, headphones, tablets, fitness trackers and Apple products—just make sure you price check against Target and Amazon, who are likely running similar discounts this week.

From the major retailers to the mom-and-pop shops, here are all the best competing Prime Day sales to shop right now. No matter where you're shopping, we've got you covered with tricks to scout out the best deals on Amazon and beyond.

The 10 best competing Prime Day deals

  1. Apple Watch Series 7 from Target for $279 (Save $120.99)

  2. Apple AirPods Pro from Target for $169.99 (Save $80)

  3. Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV from Samsung for $2,599.99 (Save $400) 

  4. Ninja Foodi 4-Quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer from Target for $179.99 (Save $50)

  5. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from Walmart for $269 (Save $110)

  6. Yukon Fire Pit from Solo Stove for $399.99 (Save $350)

  7. LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV from Best Buy for $1,699.99 (Save $200)

  8. Original Leese Hybrid Mattress from Leesa for $999 (Save $200)

  9. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant from Best Buy for $29.99 (Save $20)

  10. KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer from Target for $279 (Save $170)

Best Buy deals competing with Prime Day

Get deep savings on laptops at Best Buy during Prime Day.
Get deep savings on laptops at Best Buy during Prime Day.

Best Buy is offering doorbuster deals on TVs, laptops, major appliances, Apple devices, phones and more during its massive competing Prime Day sale. The deals run until Wednesday, July 13. Here are the best Best Buy deals to shop now:

Best Buy Black Friday in July

Target deals competing with Prime Day

Shop the best Target Prime Day deals on speakers, furniture, games and vacuums.
Shop the best Target Prime Day deals on speakers, furniture, games and vacuums.

Right now, Target is running its massive Prime Day competitive sale—Target Deals for Days. The promotion runs through Wednesday, July 13, and brings savings on gift cards, home goods, kitchen wares, technology and more. Here are the best Target deals to shop now:

Target Deals for Days

Walmart deals competing with Prime Day

Walmart is getting in on the fun for Amazon Prime Day
Walmart is getting in on the fun for Amazon Prime Day

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style and beauty. Right now, you can save big on dozens of products and browse the brand's overstock deals and flash picks for savings of up to 65%.

Walmart savings

Samsung deals competing with Prime Day

Get amazing tech savings for Prime Day with these Samsung deals on smartphones, TVs and appliances.
Get amazing tech savings for Prime Day with these Samsung deals on smartphones, TVs and appliances.

Samsung's Black Friday in July sale brings huge markdowns on smartphones, TVs, tablets and wearables. Here are some of the best Samsung deals you can snag:

Samsung Black Friday in July

Nordstrom deals competing with Prime Day

Thanks (or should we say Spanx?) to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can save on items like the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings.
Thanks (or should we say Spanx?) to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can save on items like the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is in full swing for Nordstrom cardholders. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, the Anniversary sale is the cream of the crop and there are tons of already-live early markdowns you can shop today. Shop the best ones.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Tech retailers competing with Prime Day

HP is running a massive Amazon Prime Day competing sale.
HP is running a massive Amazon Prime Day competing sale.

  • CDKeys: Get 70% off a 3-month Xbox Live Gold Membership or 25% off a 12-month subscription to PS Plus

  • Dell: Get up to 45% off Dell computers during the Black Friday in July sale

  • HP: Get up to 70% off HP computers, monitors, accessories and more during HP's Black Friday in July sale

  • Newegg: Shop the Fantastech Sale for huge discounts on computers, TVs, phones and more.

Kitchen retailers competing with Prime Day

Get All-Clad pots of all different sizes and materials.
Get All-Clad pots of all different sizes and materials.

  • All-Clad: Save up to 74% off All-Clad pots and pans during the VIP Factory Seconds sale

  • Atlas Coffee: Save 50% on your first coffee subscription

  • Factor: Get $120 off your first few boxes with the code REVIEWED120OFF

  • Green Chef: Get $130 off your first four boxes at organic meal kit Green Chef

  • HelloFresh: Get your first 16 meals free plus 3 free gifts

  • Keurig: Save $12 on 4 boxes of pods with code SAVE12, or get 2 free boxes of pods when you buy a brewer with code FREEPODS4ME

  • Made In Cookware: Save up to 30% off popular cookware

  • Misfits Market: Get up to 50% off first box (up to $15) with code SALE50

  • Sur La TableSave up to 50% off during the massive clearance sale

Home retailers competing with Prime Day

Lowe's has a collection of quality home products available at Prime Day-level prices.
Lowe's has a collection of quality home products available at Prime Day-level prices.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on home essentials at the Beyond Big Savings Event

  • HSN: Shop huge discounts during HSN's month-long birthday sale

  • Lowe's: Save big on appliances, home goods, bath goods and more until July 13

  • Overstock: Shop the massive 72-hour home sale

  • QVC: Shop huge markdowns during QVC's Chrismas in July sale

  • Shutterfly: Get 20% off your entire order with the code EXTRA

  • Solo Stove: Save up to 45% on cult-favorite fire pits

  • Wayfair: Save up to 70% on furniture and home goods

Sleep and mattress retailers competing with Prime Day

Cozy Earth has up to 25% off comforters and sheets for summer.
Cozy Earth has up to 25% off comforters and sheets for summer.

  • Avocado: Save up to $250 on mattresses with the code JULY

  • Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off sitewide with code PRIME25 through July 13

  • CasperSave $600 on select mattresses

  • Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35% off mattresses, pillows and sheets

  • Cozy Earth: Save up to 25% on top-rated bedding

  • Leesa: Save up to $700 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases

  • Nectar: Get $200 off a mattress and get $499 in accessories included

  • Purple: Get up to $500 off a mattress and base combo

  • Saatva: Save up to $400 on mattresses through July 13

Fashion retailers competing with Prime Day

Save big on stylish Kate Spade bags for summer.
Save big on stylish Kate Spade bags for summer.

  • Aerie: Get up to 60% off bathing suits

  • Athleta: Get up to 60% off sale styles during the Athleta semi-annual sale

  • Bombas: Get 20% off your first order with code USAT20

  • Coach: Save up to 50% on already-reduced handbags and shoes

  • EyeBuyDirect: Get up to 30% off frames with the code MADE4U

  • Farfetch: Save big on men's designer clothing during the designer sale

  • GlassesUSA: Get 60% off frames, plus free shipping

  • Huckberry: Get up to 45% off finds in the Huckberry sale section until July 14

  • Kate Spade: Get up to 50% off Kate Spade purses, accessories, clothing and more

  • lululemon: Shop marked-down leggings and sports bras in the We Made Too Much section

  • Lulus: Get an extra 50% off sale styles

  • Madewell: Get up to 60% off clothing with the code CLASSIFIED

  • Michael Kors: Save up to 60% on handbags during the Sun & Sand sale

  • REI: Get up to 50% off past-season finds from Patagonia, The North Face and more

  • Stuart Weitzman: Enjoy savings of up to 60% off sandals, sneakers and more

  • Tory Burch: Shop huge markdowns on shoes, accessories, bags and more at the Tory Burch sale section

Pet retailers competing with Prime Day

Get big savings on supplies like playpens.
Get big savings on supplies like playpens.

  • Chewy: Save on treats, toys, food, and more during Chewy's Amazon Prime Day competing sale.

  • Wild One: Save up to 20% on popular (and colorful) pet accessories

Parenting retailers competing with Prime Day

These are the best competing Prime Day parenting deals.
These are the best competing Prime Day parenting deals.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best competing Prime Day sales from Target, Best Buy, Walmart

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Copper stolen in utility poles

    Copper stolen in utility poles

  • Missouri boarding school accused of abuse loses accreditation from two organizations

    “We’re calling them out, and we’re not going to stop until we have accountability and we shut Agape down,” said Spencer Toder, a candidate for U.S. Senate.

  • Walmart just dropped tons of rollbacks to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022—save on Shark, TCL and Ninja

    Walmart is offering huge deals to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022 and the savings are some of the best we've seen all year—shop our favorites now.

  • Target Deal Days 2022: Score Non-Prime Sales at Target, From Apple to Dyson

    It's one of the biggest rival sales happening right now.

  • The best Prime Day Apple Watch deals include an all-time low price on a Series 7 watch — here's where to buy

    Prime Day is a great time to save on Apple tech, and that includes on popular Apple Watch models. Here are the best Apple Watch deals available now.

  • Score Amazon Prime Day prices with home and tech deals at Best Buy—save on Apple, Samsung and LG

    Find huge Prime Day markdowns at Best Buy on everything from laptops, TVs, appliances and more.

  • The best Prime Day deals on Echo, Ring, Fire TV and more devices (updated live)

    Some of the best Amazon devices are now on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Shop savings on Echo Dot speakers, Fire TVs, Ring Alarms and more.

  • LIVE: 130+ best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple AirPods Pro, LG TVs, Theragun—shop now

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 is live! Shop 90+ best Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 7, iRobot vacuums, LG TVs and more today, July 12.

  • LIVE: 50+ Amazon Prime Day deals available ahead of schedule

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 is one day away and you can shop discounts on home goods, tech and more today. Browse our top picks and start saving now.

  • Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on household essentials

    After months of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is finally here!

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Zach Collaros, Dalton Schoen and Peyton Logan earn CFL weekly honours

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Dalton Schoen of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders kick-returner Peyton Logan were named the CFL's top performers of the week Tuesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, completed 22-of-30 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Winnipeg's 43-22 road win over B.C. on Saturday. The Bombers (5-0) remained unbeaten while handing the Lions (3-1) their first loss of the season. Schoen had eight catches for 117 yards

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one