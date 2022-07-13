Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales today: Walmart, Target and more

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Kate Tully Ellsworth, Isabelle Kagan and Leigh Harrington, Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop the best summer deals to save big on outdoor furniture, swimsuits, cookware and more.
Shop the best summer deals to save big on outdoor furniture, swimsuits, cookware and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 enters its second marathon day Wednesday, July 13, and a number of stores competing with Prime Day are offering up their own massive sales. In fact, some of the best competing Prime Day sales are happening right now at Target, Samsung, Walmart, All-Clad, Lowes and Best Buy.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

From the major retailers to the mom-and-pop shops, here are all the best competing Prime Day sales to shop right now. No matter where you're shopping, we've got you covered with tricks to scout out the best deals on Amazon and beyond.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Amazon Prime Day dealsSave on premium headphones, like AirPods Pro, Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4, for a limited time

The 10 best competing Prime Day deals

  1. Apple Watch Series 7 from Target for $279 (Save $120.99)

  2. Apple AirPods Pro from Target for $169.99 (Save $80)

  3. Samsung 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV from Samsung for $2,599.99 (Save $400) 

  4. Ninja Foodi 4-quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer from Target for $179.99 (Save $50)

  5. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from Walmart for $269 (Save $110)

  6. Yukon Fire Pit from Solo Stove for $399.99 (Save $350)

  7. LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV from Best Buy for $1,699.99 (Save $200)

  8. Original Leesa Hybrid Mattress from Leesa for $999 (Save $200)

  9. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant from Best Buy for $29.99 (Save $20)

  10. KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer from Target for $279 (Save $170)

Nordstrom deals competing with Prime Day

Thanks (or should we say Spanx?) to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can save on items like the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings.
Thanks (or should we say Spanx?) to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can save on items like the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is in full swing for Nordstrom cardholders. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, the Anniversary sale is the cream of the crop and there are tons of already-live early markdowns you can shop today. Shop the best ones.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Buy deals competing with Prime Day

Get ahead of the Prime Day shopping rush with these laptop deals at Best Buy.
Get ahead of the Prime Day shopping rush with these laptop deals at Best Buy.

Best Buy is offering doorbuster deals on TVs, laptops, major appliances, Apple devices, phones and more during its massive competing Prime Day sale. The deals run until Wednesday, July 13. Here are the best Best Buy deals to shop now:

Best Buy Black Friday in July

Samsung deals competing with Prime Day

Get amazing tech savings well before Prime Day with these Samsung deals on smartphones, TVs and appliances.
Get amazing tech savings well before Prime Day with these Samsung deals on smartphones, TVs and appliances.

Samsung's Black Friday in July sale brings huge markdowns on smartphones, TVs, tablets and wearables. Here are some of the best Samsung deals you can snag:

Samsung Black Friday in July

Walmart deals competing with Prime Day

Walmart is getting in on the fun ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Walmart is getting in on the fun ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style and beauty. Right now, you can save big on dozens of products and browse the brand's overstock deals and flash picks for savings of up to 65%.

Walmart savings

Target deals competing with Prime Day

Shop the best Target Prime Day deals on speakers, furniture, games and vacuums.
Shop the best Target Prime Day deals on speakers, furniture, games and vacuums.

Right now, Target is running its massive Prime Day competitive sale—Target Deals for Days. The promotion runs through Wednesday, July 13, and brings savings on gift cards, home goods, kitchen wares, technology and more. Here are the best Target deals to shop now:

Target Deals for Days

Tech retailers competing with Prime Day

Walmart is offering huge discounts across all categories this 4th of July.
Walmart is offering huge discounts across all categories this 4th of July.

  • CDKeys: Get 70% off a 3-month Xbox Live Gold Membership or 25% off a 12-month subscription to PS Plus

  • Dell: Get up to 40% off Dell computers during the Black Friday in July sale

  • HP: Get up to 70% off HP computers, monitors, accessories and more during HP's Black Friday in July sale

  • Newegg: Shop the Fantastech Sale for huge discounts on computers, TVs, phones and more.

Kitchen retailers competing with Prime Day

Get All-Clad pots of all different sizes and materials.
Get All-Clad pots of all different sizes and materials.

  • All-Clad: Save up to 74% off All-Clad pots and pans during the VIP Factory Seconds sale

  • Atlas Coffee: Save 50% on your first coffee subscription

  • Factor: Get $120 off your first few boxes with the code REVIEWED120OFF

  • Green Chef: Get $130 off your first four boxes at organic meal kit Green Chef

  • HelloFresh: Get your first 16 meals free plus 3 free gifts

  • Keurig: Save $12 on 4 boxes of pods with code SAVE12, or get 2 free boxes of pods when you buy a brewer with code FREEPODS4ME

  • Made In Cookware: Save up to 30% off popular cookware

  • Misfits Market: Get up to 50% off first box (up to $15) with code SALE50

  • Sur La TableSave up to 65% off during the massive clearance sale

Home retailers competing with Prime Day

Lowe's has a collection of quality home products available at Prime Day-level prices.
Lowe's has a collection of quality home products available at Prime Day-level prices.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on home essentials at the Beyond Big Savings Event

  • HSN: Shop huge discounts during HSN's month-long birthday sale

  • Lowe's: Save big on appliances, home goods, bath goods and more until July 13

  • Overstock: Shop the massive 72-hour home sale

  • QVC: Shop huge markdowns during QVC's Christmas in July sale

  • Shutterfly: Get 20% off your entire order with the code EXTRA

  • Solo Stove: Save up to 45% on cult-favorite fire pits

  • Wayfair: Save up to 60% on furniture and home goods

Sleep and mattress retailers competing with Prime Day

Cozy Earth has up to 25% off comforters and sheets for summer—shop this weekend only.
Cozy Earth has up to 25% off comforters and sheets for summer—shop this weekend only.

  • Avocado: Save up to $300 on mattresses with the code JULY

  • Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off site-wide with code PRIME25 through July 13

  • CasperSave $600 on select mattresses

  • Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35% off mattresses, pillows and sheets

  • Cozy Earth: Save up to 35% on top-rated bedding

  • Leesa: Save up to $520 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases

  • Nectar: Get $200 off a mattress and get $499 in accessories included

  • Purple: Get up to $500 off a mattress and base combo

  • Saatva: Save up to $500 on mattresses through July 13

Fashion retailers competing with Prime Day

Save big on stylish Kate Spade bags for summer.
Save big on stylish Kate Spade bags for summer.

  • Aerie: Get up to 60% off bathing suits

  • Athleta: Get up to 50% off sale styles during the Athleta semi-annual sale

  • Bombas: Get 20% off your first order with code USAT20

  • Coach: Save up to 50% on already-reduced handbags and shoes

  • EyeBuyDirect: Get up to 30% off frames with the code MADE4U

  • Farfetch: Save up to 60% off men's designer clothing during the designer sale

  • GlassesUSA: Get 60% off frames, plus free shipping

  • Huckberry: Get up to 45% off finds in the Huckberry sale section until July 14

  • Kate Spade: Get up to 50% off Kate Spade purses, accessories, clothing and more

  • lululemon: Shop marked-down leggings and sports bras in the We Made Too Much section

  • Lulus: Get an extra 50% off sale styles

  • Madewell: Get up to 70% off clothing with the code CLASSIFIED

  • Michael Kors: Save up to 60% on handbags during the Sun & Sand sale

  • REI: Get up to 50% off past-season finds from Patagonia, The North Face and more

  • Stuart Weitzman: Enjoy savings of up to 72% off sandals, sneakers and more

  • Tory Burch: Shop huge markdowns on shoes, accessories, bags and more at the Tory Burch sale section

Pet retailers competing with Prime Day

Get big savings on supplies like playpens.
Get big savings on supplies like playpens.

  • Chewy: Save on treats, toys, food, and more during Chewy's Amazon Prime Day competing sale.

  • Wild One: Save up to 20% on popular (and colorful) pet accessories

Parenting retailers competing with Prime Day

Head to shopDisney to save as much as 40% on clothing, home goods, toys and more.
Head to shopDisney to save as much as 40% on clothing, home goods, toys and more.

  • Carter's: Get up to 70% off kids clothing and accessories during the summer clearance event

  • Hanna Andersson: Get up to 60% off kids and baby clothing, plus an extra 20% off Sur La Table

  • Hatch Maternity: Get 50% off clothing during the summer sale

  • ShopDisney: Get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with code FREESHIP

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best competing Prime Day sales from Target, Best Buy, Walmart

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time. Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open. Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the wor

  • Canadian women qualify for 2023 World Cup with 1-0 win over stubborn Panama side

    MONTERREY, Mexico — It wasn't pretty but Canada got the job done Friday in downing a stubborn Panama side 1-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Costa Rica's 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago earlier in the day meant beating Panama would secure qualification for the Canadian women with one group game remaining at the eight-team tournament. No. 57 Panama did not make it easy for sixth-ranked Canada on a windy night at Estadio Universitario. Canada dominated play with

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc