Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars ' Halloween night

Calling all ghouls and goblins, it's Halloween night on Dancing With the Stars, and you know what that means... crazy costumes, eye catching decor, and gasp-worthy performances.

Plus, group dances are back! Team Scream, which includes the pairs of Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart, who will dance to "Heads Will Roll" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. And Team Wicked, which includes the pairs of Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Shangela & Gleb Savchenko, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong, who will dance to "The Witches Are Back" from Hocus Pocus 2.

Last week, Michael Bublé took over the ballroom as a guest judge and performer, and lent his entire discography for the couples to dance to. Charli D'Amelio and Ballas were awarded the highest score in DWTS history, a 50 out of 50, for their foxtrot. Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater were in the bottom two along with Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten, giving the judges a tough decision when it came to sending one couple home. In the end, Decker and Bersten were eliminated.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” – “Stars’ Stories Week” kicks off its exciting two-night event with “Most Memorable Year.” The 12 remaining couples will perform emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives. An all-new episode of “Dancing with the Stars” will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 17 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Eric McCandless/ABC Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten on 'Dancing With the Stars'

But Alan fans fear not! Bersten will be returning tonight to dance with Windey after Chmerkovskiy revealed on his Instagram Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to compete this week. The pro said he's feeling fine, and urged viewers to vote for Windey and Bersten so that he can return to the show and compete next week.

Take a look below at all of the spooky songs the couples will be performing to, along with their dance styles.

Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson will perform a contemporary dance to "Halloween Theme" by District 78

Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas will dance an Argentine tango to "Tanguera" by Fabio Hager Sexteto

Heidi D'Amelio and partner Artem Chigvintsev will dance a tango to "I Wanna Be Your Slave" by Måneskin

Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater will perform a contemporary dance to "Ghost (Acoustic)" by Justin Bieber

Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart will perform a paso doble to "Bury a Friend" by Billie Eilish

Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki will perform a paso doble to "Get Ghost" by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit, and A$AP Ferg

Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko will perform a jazz dance to "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift

Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a tango to "Oogie Boogie's Song" by Ed Ivory & Ken Page

Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform an Argentine tango to "Shivers" by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn

Story continues

Dancing With the Stars airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: