Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars ' Michael Bublé night

Calie Schepp
·2 min read

Michael Bublé is taking over the ballroom tonight on Dancing With the Stars. The Grammy-winning artist will be performing, judging, and turning over his entire discography for the stars to perform to throughout the night.

Bublé will kick off the night with a performance of his hit song "Sway," alongside a dance from the female pros, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. And judge Derek Hough is set to give a special performance to Bublé's "Higher" with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.

After last weeks dance marathon win for country star Jessie James Decker, an early exit from actress Selma Blair, and shocking elimination of fitness model Joseph Baena, viewers can expect the unexpected. It's week six and 10s have officially entered the chat. That means that the judges will be cracking down and looking at every detail of the upcoming dances, most of which will be foxtrots.

buble! - Season 2019
Chris Haston/NBC Michael Bublé

Take a look below at all of the Bublé songs the couples will be performing to, along with their dance styles.

  • Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson will dance a quickstep to "I Get a Kick Out of You"

  • Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas will dance a foxtrot to "Fever"

  • Heidi D'Amelio and partner Artem Chigvintsev will dance a samba to "It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)"

  • Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten will dance a salsa to "Come Dance With Me"

  • Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater will dance a foxtrot to "Come Fly With Me"

  • Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart will dance a foxtrot to "Feeling Good"

  • Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki will dance a cha cha to "Save the Last Dance for Me"

  • Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko will dance a tango to "Hollywood"

  • Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong will dance a foxtrot to "You Make Me Feel So Young"

  • Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a rumba to "Home"

Dancing With the Stars airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

