Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Disney+ night

A magical night in the ballroom awaits, on the first ever Disney+ night on Dancing With the Stars. Tonight the stars are performing numbers inspired by all that the streamer has to offer, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more. Take a trip to the mountains of Colombia with the pro dancers and troupe as they kick off the night with a group performance to "Colombia, Mi Encanto" from Encanto. And to celebrate Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary the troupe will also dance to "Try Everything" from Zootopia.

Last week while celebrating 60 years of James Bond, Wayne Brady, Charli D'Amelio, and Gabby Windey tied at the top of the leaderboard yet again with each couple receiving a 33 out of 40. Will anyone score higher this week and jump ahead of their competitors? Brady and D'Amelio are both performing Jazz routines, so we'll see whose dance impresses the judges more. And will Joseph Baena finally reunite with his partner Daniella Karagach after she's been absent for the last two weeks of competition due to COVID-19? The answer is yes! She's set to be back to perform with Baena and will also be performing a dance to "That's How You Know" from Enchanted with her husband, fellow pro Pasha Pashkov.

Some weeks the stars perform routines from just a few styles, like last week's episode which featured many sultry rumbas. But this week we have a true smorgasbord of styles, from Paso Doble to Charleston. Take a look below at all of the songs the couples will be performing to, along with their dance styles.

Fitness model Joseph Baena and partner Daniella Karagach will dance a Charleston to "A Star Is Born" from Hercules



Actress Selma Blair and partner Sasha Farber will dance a quickstep to The Muppet Show theme song



Comedian Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson will dance a jazz routine to "Wait For It" from Hamilton



Weather anchor Sam Champion and partner Cheryl Burke will dance a paso doble to "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman



TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas will dance a jazz routine to The Simpsons theme song



The D'Amelio Show star Heidi D'Amelio and partner Artem Chigvintsev will dance a Viennese waltz to "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from Mary Poppins



Country artist Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten will dance a jive to "One Way or Another" from Hocus Pocus 2



Actor Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater will perform a samba to "Life is a Highway" from Disney and Pixar's Cars



Actor Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart will dance a quickstep to "Finally Free" from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series



Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki will dance a samba to "Il Gatto E La Volpe" from Disney and Pixar's Luca



Drag queen superstar Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko will dance a Charleston to "Dig A Little Deeper" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' The Princess and the Frog



Musician Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong will dance a jazz routine to "Remember Me" from Disney and Pixar's Coco



The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a quickstep to "Mr. Blue Sky" from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Watch Dancing With the Stars season 31 — hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro — tonight on Disney+ live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

