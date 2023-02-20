Here's Every Dunk From the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

This year Mac McClung, the high-school phenom who some may remember from his viral Ballislife mixtapes back in the day, became the first-ever G-league player ever to be invited to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Having taken place annually since 1984 as a showcase for the league's brightest stars, the rule change initially drew criticism from voices in the league such as Kevin Durant who called the decision "crazy."

Signing a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers just four days ahead of the contest with just two games played in the league, McClung walked on the court wearing his new NBA uniform for the very first time at the event. His other competitors included Houston Rockets forward K.J. Martin, Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans, and New York Knicks center Jericho Sims.

Saving the best for last, McClung started with a tap-the-glass dunk over two people followed by a 360 windmill in the second round. Advancing to the final two rounds with Trey Murphy III, McClung threw on his high school jersey for a double-pump reverse before ending the night with a resounding 540 jam. The final winning scorecard was 50, 49.8, 50, and 50 for a near-perfect performance from the young 6'2 guard. He would later hoist the trophy alongside 76ers legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving.

“Ever since the beginning, I was the underdog," said McClung. “Proving others right instead of others wrong brings a little more satisfaction."

With the stadium roaring and millions tuning in, McClung was given his flowers. Many such as Magic Johnson praised him for saving the Slam Dunk Contest which has waned in popularity over the past few years.

Appreciate you goat. The dream is the journey ? https://t.co/HRSVzXn9HU — mac mcclung (@McclungMac) February 19, 2023

Mac McClung has personally saved the slam dunk contest with his performance tonight!! He put on a show! ??? — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 19, 2023

