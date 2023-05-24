Here's What To Make Of EnSilica's (LON:ENSI) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at EnSilica (LON:ENSI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on EnSilica is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = UK£1.0m ÷ (UK£23m - UK£4.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

So, EnSilica has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured EnSilica's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering EnSilica here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for EnSilica in recent years. The company has employed 163% more capital in the last three years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.5%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On EnSilica's ROCE

In conclusion, EnSilica has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 25% over the last year. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

