Here's What We Like About Energiekontor's (ETR:EKT) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Energiekontor AG (ETR:EKT) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Energiekontor's shares on or after the 18th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €1.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Energiekontor has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of €73.6. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Energiekontor paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Energiekontor generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 28% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Energiekontor's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Energiekontor has grown its earnings rapidly, up 31% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Energiekontor has delivered 8.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Energiekontor an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Energiekontor is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Energiekontor that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

