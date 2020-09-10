Here's What Emerald Resources NL's (ASX:EMR) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Emerald Resources is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$340m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Emerald Resources.

View our latest analysis for Emerald Resources

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Emerald Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Emerald Resources. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Emerald Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Emerald Resources. The company's CEO Morgan Hart is the largest shareholder with 7.7% of shares outstanding. Ross Stanley is the second largest shareholder owning 6.9% of common stock, and Ruffer LLP holds about 5.6% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Story continues