Here's an Early Look at Stussy x Converse's Chuck 70 Hi

Stussy and Converse reportedly have a sneaker collaboration in the works.

As revealed by sneaker insider @w_t_s_1987, the team-up features an updated iteration of the classic Chuck 70 Hi silhouette. The sneaker arrives in a black colorway, while the iconic All-Star logo is given a Stussy-style makeover in graffiti aesthetics. The kicks are complete with contrast stitching in white throughout. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, the collaboration will also reportedly feature a range of apparel.

Take a sneak peek at the upcoming drop below, and stay tuned as we learn more about the Stussy x Converse collaboration.