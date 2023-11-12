Here's What To Make Of DoubleVerify Holdings' (NYSE:DV) Decelerating Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DoubleVerify Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$75m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$75m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, DoubleVerify Holdings has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Software industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured DoubleVerify Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at DoubleVerify Holdings. The company has employed 161% more capital in the last four years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.8%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On DoubleVerify Holdings' ROCE

Long story short, while DoubleVerify Holdings has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 16% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for DoubleVerify Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

