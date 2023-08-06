Here's What Dicker Data's (ASX:DDR) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Dicker Data (ASX:DDR), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Dicker Data is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = AU$115m ÷ (AU$1.1b - AU$753m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Dicker Data has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Dicker Data's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dicker Data.

What Can We Tell From Dicker Data's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Dicker Data's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 37% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 161% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Dicker Data has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 71%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On Dicker Data's ROCE

Dicker Data has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 240% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

