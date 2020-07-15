Here's What Debutant Director Chinmoy Kashyap Has to Say About His Upcoming Film Some Sugar Please

Being an outsider has never been an easy task for Chinmoy who came to Mumbai with a dream to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Hailing from Assam, Chinmoy started off his career at the young age of 15 and is all set for his first directorial venture titled Some Sugar Please.

Talking in-depth about his film, Chinmoy says, "It’s a psychological thriller that deals with how a girl, who suffers from bipolar disorder, tackles the disease. It becomes all the more relevant in the context of the lockdown when we have witnessed a spike in the number of mental illness cases. In most cases, we fail to recognize the problem and try to conceal it over the fear of social rebuke. Also, in small towns and villages, there’s a taboo around mental diseases with people taking the help of the charlatans in most cases. The film will go on floor soon".

Chinmoy's journey so far has been an exciting roller coaster ride. From being an AD to actually directing a film, the change is huge. He says, "As an AD you never feel the pressure directly. Now that I am the director every perspective changes. Earlier I used to rely upon the director for what to do and what not. But now someone else is dependent on me". In the past, Chinmoy had worked as an editor for various brands like Kit-Kat, Nestle Coffee, Maggie, to name a few.

Currently, Chinmoy is making the most out of the lockdown. Apart from his upcoming film, Chinmoy is busy writing his second film which will be based on the cases of mob-lynching by the moral police in Assam. Apart from direction, Chinmoy is also known for scriptwriting, photography, and his fondness towards music.