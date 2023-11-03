Here's What To Make Of CSR's (ASX:CSR) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating CSR (ASX:CSR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on CSR is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = AU$208m ÷ (AU$2.2b - AU$532m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, CSR has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Basic Materials industry average of 5.6% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured CSR's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, CSR's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if CSR doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That being the case, it makes sense that CSR has been paying out 69% of its earnings to its shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

Our Take On CSR's ROCE

In summary, CSR isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 140% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing CSR, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

