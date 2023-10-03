Here's Which Couple Called It Quits for Good on “90 Day: The Last Resort”

"Big" Ed Brown pushed his luck with girlfriend Liz Woods in a reveal that could make or break his friendships with the other '90 Day' couples

TLC Ed Brown and Liz Woods are on a great page after Ed tattled on his fellow costars.

Paradise is growing further and further away for some couples on 90 Day: The Last Resort, while others are leaning into a future together.

Monday night’s episode saw Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi celebrate their third wedding anniversary beachside — at least for Angela — while Michael FaceTimed in for the occasion. Ed "Big Ed" Brown also shared one giant secret with Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, which could jeopardize the future of all relationships on the retreat.

Most importantly, though, two couples used therapy time to get to the heart of their relationship issues. There were even decisions on the line about if their love was strong enough to fight for. One couple ultimately decided their relationship had “run its course” and went home alone.

Here’s everything that happened as the couples retreat turned even more serious on Monday night.

Angela and Michael Come Together

TLC Angela got glam for her virtual, beachside anniversary celebration with husband, Michael.

It’s all happiness for Angela and Michael, who celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in peace. The rare lack of conflict for the couple came as a comfort to them both as they spent some quality time one-on-one.

For Angela — who was sporting some braids inspired by "the Nigerian women I see over there" — the highlight of the date was virtual hip thrusts by Michael.

"I'm in public and you just made my cooter tingle," she told her husband.

Molly and Kelly Call It Quits

TLC Kelly and Molly left Monday night's episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort single.

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown’s poolside argument from last week’s episode was the topic of their last therapy session together. Both members of the couple expressed confusion at how their relationship unfolded in real life — especially after Kelly moved to Georgia to live with Molly. What’s left in their wake is a list of unmet expectations and uncommunicated needs.

Story continues

"We're not on the same page. What I want in a relationship is not there," Kelly said in the session.

The therapist asked an important question: “Do you think this relationship has run its course?”

Molly was first to answer, with an “I do.” Kelly replied next, “I think it did." The pair were in agreement: it’s time to end the relationship for good.

Though Molly and Kelly’s breakup brought emotion for both of them, they left with no animosity. "I just want you to know that I'm sorry for whatever you needed from me that I didn't give you,” Molly said.

Kelly responded with a similar note. “I feel the same way too. I'm sorry I didn't get to the point of [being] the man that you wanted me to be. I tried my best."

As Kelly left the resort in a black limousine, a la The Bachelor, he reflected on his expired love story. "Molly and I didn't stand a chance. I thought we could put in a little more work, but she wasn't real,” he said.

Kalani and Asuelu Face Their Betrayals

TLC Kalani and Asuelu are no longer confident in their marriage after he cheated 10 to 12 times.

It’s not couple’s therapy for Kalani and Asuelu, rather family therapy with Kalani Faagata’s sister, Kolini. The sister is the only person who knows the depth of Asuelu Pulaa’s cheating — which Kalani states is upwards of 10 or 12 times. “Hearing myself say that, I'm just disgusted with myself,” Kalani said.

Kolini had strong emotions surrounding the infidelity. “Every time that I heard that Asuleu had cheated on my sister, just watching how much it hurt her was horrible for me,” Kolini said. “Being in the relationship is hard, but having that person that's supposed to be there for you and not hurt you, having that person be the one to hurt you and take advantage of your love is the worst heartbreak, and for her to experience that over and over and over again, I wouldn't wish it on anybody, but especially my sister."

Asulelu was apologetic for his past behaviors, and tied it to his cultural understanding of relationships. “My parents didn't [teach] me. I didn't have all of this experience," he said.

Kalani expanded on his point saying in Samoa, even married family members and friends of Asuelu would hit on her because infidelity was normal.

"I feel like she deserve better than me," Asuelu told the therapist. "I feel embarrassed of myself that I make a lot of mistakes of myself that I didn't know that. It's really bad."

Kalani was happy to hear Asuelu understood the pain he’s caused, but feared “it’s just too late now” for the revelation he’s had about their relationship. Asuelu was ready to fight, though. “I realize that this lady here mean the world with [sic] me,” he told cameras. “I realize I love her more than anything."

Ed Rats Out the Boys to Liz

TLC Ed Brown and Liz Woods on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Ed and Liz threw their love to the sharks on Monday’s episode, with a sweet aquarium date away from their TLC friends. It was there that Ed decided to spill the men's big secret — a strip club outing in the works, which Ed was let in on last. The reason he was kept in the dark? The other men feared he’d tell Liz.

Well, he did. And now there’s trouble brewing on the horizon for the other men. That’s because Liz felt caught in the middle, and is now contemplating telling the other women about their partners' potential betrayal. For Ed and Liz, though, it’s bonding. "You've earned my trust,” Liz said.

And there’s no worries about Ed stepping out on his relationship, either. Even if the boys night out is on, Ed said he's staying home. "I"m not gonna get in trouble with you,” he said. “I'm not going. I'm 57 years old, I don't need to be looking at t— and stuff. I like your boobs."

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.



