Here's how Coronation Street fans can buy the show's first-ever gin

Coronation Street fans can now buy a flavour of gin honouring one of the soap's greatest characters.

First announced in November, the team behind the legendary ITV1 soap have joined forces with brewers No. 186 Gin on an alcohol brand themed after Hilda Ogden — played by the late Jean Alexander from 1964 to 1987.

Wonky Duck Old Tom Gin takes its inspiration from the iconic painted ducks on the mural in No. 13, the flat where Hilda bickered with her husband Stan through many of the soap's golden years.

Hilda remains an icon of the soap nearly 40 years after her departure from the show, having created a strikingly hilarious impression with her hair perpetually in curlers under a scarf.

To capture the spirit of this beloved soap character, No. 186 Gin has blended the flavours of Manchester's signature Eccles cake with currants and orange zest to create a full-strength gin at 37.5% ABV (alcohol by volume).

Fans can order Wonky Duck Old Tom Gin from Coronation Street and No. 186 Gin for £33.95 from Master of Malt right now.

"It's been a labour of love creating this beautiful, unique gin for Corrie," No. 186 Gin's Lynsey Postlethwaite has said of developing Wonky Duck Old Tom Gin.

"We know Hilda liked a port and lemon in the Rovers but we're sure if it was around back then she'd have ordered a Wonky Duck and tonic, the hints of honey and warm currants would be right up her street!"

Know for her signature "ta-ra" greetings, pub cleaner Hilda was a blend of mischievous charm and Northern grit during the years she vexed Rovers Return landlady Annie Walker.

She has been voted one of the greatest Coronation Street characters of all time in various polls throughout the soap's 62-year history.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

