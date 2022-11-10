Here's how you can commemorate Remembrance Day in Calgary this year

Candles are lit at the Field of Crosses in Calgary on Nov. 10, 2020. (Leah Hennel/CBC - image credit)

Phillip MacAulay addresses the Royal Canadian Legion No. 1 every year on Nov. 11.

He's a veteran who served as a medic in the Royal Canadian Navy, and he's the president of the branch. For MacAulay, the day serves as more than a tradition and a way to honour the lives of those who fought for Canada.

"We're Canadian, and many, many people lost their lives … some who came back, went through hardships and still are," he said.

"There are veterans that are in need of a lot of assistance out there."

The legion will host its annual service starting at 10:45 a.m. MacAuley said the legion is expecting around 100 people to attend.

Across Calgary, ceremonies will take place to commemorate the occasion.

Field of Crosses

The Field of Crosses is a visual tribute to the sacrifices made by the thousands of soldiers from southern Alberta that's installed every November.

The crosses are placed in military cemetery formation by hundreds of volunteers, on a stretch of land along Memorial Drive between Third Street N.W. and Centre Street

Sunrise and Sunset ceremonies are held each day from Nov. 1 until Nov. 10.

On Nov. 10, lanterns will be placed in front of the 3,620 crosses and burn from sunset until sunrise on Remembrance Day to mark the night of lights.

Only volunteers will be allowed on site between 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on this day.

A televised Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 will be held at the field at 10 a.m.

Organizers say parking is restricted in the parking lot adjacent to the field and they recommended people park on the south side of the river in the Eau Claire area and walk across the bridge to the field.

Memorial Drive, directly in front of the Field of Crosses, will be closed from 9 a.m. until after the ceremony.

The Hangar Flight Museum

The museum at 4629 McCall Way N.E will host its annual in-person event as well as a live-streamed service in partnership with Eagle Copters Ltd. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for the in-person service, which will be held outdoors.

The Military Museums

The museum will host its Remembrance Day ceremony in-person. For those unable to attend in-person, the event will be live-streamed on the museum's Facebook page beginning at 10:20 a.m.

The museum will open its doors to the public after the Remembrance Day service at noon and will close at 6 p.m. Admission to the museum will not require advance booking and will be by donation. Food bank donations will not be accepted this year.

10 a.m. — Arrival of VIPs and guests of honour.

10:57 a.m. — Last Post is performed, flags lowered.

11 a.m. — Act of remembrance, 2 minutes of silence.

11:05 a.m. — Ceremonial wreaths are laid.

After the ceremony, members of the public are welcomed to lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument. Staff will be on hand to provide an escort to and from the monument. Real poppies will be permitted to be laid. Plastic poppies are not recommended.

The museum will be open after the service. Admission is by donation.

Canada Pacific Memorial



Canadian Pacific Railway will pay tribute to all veterans and the CP employees who have served, at its Remembrance Day ceremony at 10:45 a.m. The event is at 7550 Ogden Dale Road S.E.

CP's Memorial Square is located adjacent to the top parking lot by the entrance at 69th Avenue and Ogden Dale Road S.E.

This ceremony is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. It continues the company's annual tradition of honouring veterans on Remembrance Day (Canada) and Veterans Day (U.S.) at CP's Memorial Square, which was built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War.

Fort Calgary

Fort Calgary invites the public for a Remembrance Day service offered in partnership with the RCMP Veterans' Association, Calgary Division. It will be held in the Burnswest Theatre on Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

The program will include a commemorative address and benediction prayer from Rev. Larry J. Nicolay (corporal retired), chaplain of the RCMP Veteran's Association.

A commemorative address from George Pambrum (sergeant major retired) of the Métis Nation of Alberta will also take place.

Organizers say space is limited and registration is required. Doors will open at 10:15 a.m.

City service schedule and road closures

On Nov. 11, Calgary Transit will operate at a Saturday level of service. All veterans and accompanying family members will be able to ride transit for free on Remembrance Day. Veterans wearing uniforms or bearing veteran identification cards are eligible.

There will be a number of short-term road closures to accommodate Remembrance Day ceremonies on Friday.

Memorial Drive will be closed between Fourth Street N.E. and Third Street N.W. from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Calgary Highlanders' Remembrance Day parade at Central Memorial Park, from 10 a.m. to noon, will result in the following road closures:

12th Avenue S.W. will be closed between Second and Fifth streets.

13th Avenue S.W. will be closed between Second and Fifth streets.

Fourth Street S.W. will be closed between 11th and 13th avenues.

Payment is not required for on-street ParkPlus zones, and holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority surface lots and parkades.