Here's who Colin Jost was referencing in his sign to 'Ken' at end of SNL premiere

Saturday Night Live's 47th season started with excitement (and a return to live studio shows) as Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves took on hosting and musical guest duties. But the most talked-about moment of the show (at least on social media) wasn't Wilson's Cars 4 sketch or Pete Davidson's Weekend Update tribute to Norm Macdonald. It was when Colin Jost held up a sign during the goodbyes at the end of the night that read "We'll miss you, Ken."

Colin Jost holding sign for 'Ken' on 'SNL'

NBC Colin Jost holding sign for 'Ken' on 'SNL'

Who exactly is Ken and why did it warrant a shout-out from SNL's head writer? Representatives for the comedy sketch show confirmed that Jost was referencing Ken Aymong, a longtime supervising producer who retired last night.

Aymong joined the show in the '80s as an associate producer and quickly worked his way up the ranks. His work at SNL includes not only the weekly shows but also pretty much all of the holiday, anniversary, cast member, and election specials throughout the years. Additionally, Aymong helped supervise two of 30 Rock's live shows in 2010 and 2012.

Amyong's long tenure with the show meant that he worked with almost everyone who walked through the doors of Studio 8H since the show began in 1975 — which is pretty impressive. Aymong was a mentor to some of SNL's most prominent players, including producer Mike Shoemaker and former Weekend Update host Seth Meyers. A 23-time Emmy Award nominee and 7-time winner, Aymong was recently honored with a statue for producing season 46.

Related content: