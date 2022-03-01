Here's a Closer Look at Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy"

With the musician's Hot Step Air Terra release quickly approaching, we now have a closer look at the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy." As of now, the anticipated kicks are rumored to be canceled due to production issues, although other sources have been stating a release is still on the way.

As spotted in the images above, the sneakers -- which celebrate Drake's Certified Lover Boy album -- don a minimalistic, all-white look. The "Triple White" design comes with premium tumbled leather on the upper, with the toebox highlighted with small heart-shaped perforations. "Love you forever" text is embossed on the midsoles, while NOCTA and Nike's logos are stamped onto the footbed. The design is complete with the duo's branding embroidered on the heel tab.

Take a closer look at the collaborative pair above and stay tuned for more information on the potential release.