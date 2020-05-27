Here's What We Like About China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited's (HKG:1268) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (HKG:1268) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of June will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of June.

The upcoming dividend for China MeiDong Auto Holdings is HK$0.20 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of HK$0.15. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for China MeiDong Auto Holdings

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. China MeiDong Auto Holdings is paying out an acceptable 55% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that China MeiDong Auto Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

SEHK:1268 Historical Dividend Yield May 27th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see China MeiDong Auto Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 34% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, China MeiDong Auto Holdings could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last six years, China MeiDong Auto Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 43% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid China MeiDong Auto Holdings? China MeiDong Auto Holdings's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. China MeiDong Auto Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while China MeiDong Auto Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for China MeiDong Auto Holdings you should know about.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.