Here's What China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:2377) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:2377) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, China Boqi Environmental (Holding) has a P/E ratio of 6.53. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 15.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Boqi Environmental (Holding):

P/E of 6.53 = CN¥1.182 ÷ CN¥0.181 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CN¥1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does China Boqi Environmental (Holding)'s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that China Boqi Environmental (Holding) has a lower P/E than the average (12.5) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

SEHK:2377 Price Estimation Relative to Market May 18th 2020

China Boqi Environmental (Holding)'s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) saw earnings per share decrease by 59% last year. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 11% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding)'s Balance Sheet

With net cash of CN¥587m, China Boqi Environmental (Holding) has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 49% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On China Boqi Environmental (Holding)'s P/E Ratio

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) trades on a P/E ratio of 6.5, which is below the HK market average of 9.7. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than China Boqi Environmental (Holding). So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

