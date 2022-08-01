Here's How Chevy Is Training Dealers to Sell Z06s to GT3 and Ferrari Customers

Photo credit: Andi Hedrick

We suspect Chevy will have absolutely no problem selling every C8 Corvette Z06 it builds. The car is still months from entering production and we're already seeing ridiculous dealer mark-up stories, after all. But that doesn't mean the carmaker doesn't have strategies in place to convince buyers it's the best supercar around.

Leaked instructional guides published by The Truth About Cars in late July give us an idea of the training dealers are going through for the 670-hp mid-engine Corvette. It seems Chevrolet understands the $106,395 Z06 will be a true supercar killer, as it suspects buyers will be comparing it to cars that all cost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars more.

Chevy uses the $283,950 Ferrari F8 Tributo as a prime example, according to these slides. They instruct salespeople to lean on the fact that the Z06 has the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever, and doesn't suffer from turbo lag during acceleration like the Ferrari would. Weirdly, it doesn't mention talking about the superior exhaust note.

When comparing against the McLaren 720S, a car that starts at over $300,000, Chevy advises salespeople to talk about the Z06's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which it claims has a "stronger six-plate clutch and an extended sump to ensure proper lubrication during spirited track driving."

If a customer is cross-shopping a Z06 with the $162,450 911 GT3—in our minds the most logical comparison so far—Chevrolet's slides suggest mentioning the C8's higher redline. And if the customer brings up the Audi R8, salespeople should mention the Z06's quicker 0-60 time.

