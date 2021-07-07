Here's How To Check If You Are Blocked by Someone on WhatsApp

Do you feel you are blocked by someone on WhatsApp? Here's how you can check.

Facebook owned-WhatsApp is one of the most popular messengers. According to a report by Business of Apps, WhatsApp has over 2.5 billion active users. Moreover, it is one of the few apps to be downloaded over five billion times.

Naturally, many users get blocked by other users on WhatsApp for various reasons. However, the messenger in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section has provided some information that you can use to check whether you are blocked or not.

How To Check If You Are Blocked on WhatsApp?

Here are some basic guidelines to check if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp:

The first indicator you can look out for is the 'last seen'. You cannot see a contact's last seen or 'online' in the chat window if you are blocked.

Check the profile picture: If you have been blocked by someone, then you won't be able to see any profile picture updates of that contact.

Check out the tick mark: If you have sent a message to a contact who has blocked you, then it will always show one tick mark (message sent), and never show the second tick mark, which means that the message is delivered.

The last point that WhatsApp mentions is that if you have been blocked by someone on WhatsApp, then your attempt to place will not go through.

With these instructions, the company has also made it clear that these instructions are ambiguous in nature in order to protect your privacy of the users who have blocked someone. It also suggests that there can be other possibilities that lead to the above mentioned circumstances for you.

Moreover, the users must also keep in mind that their attempts to check are not leading to cyber bullying or harassment.

