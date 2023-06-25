Here's What Charity Lawson Is Nervous for Her Family to See When They Watch Her 'Bachelorette' Season

Perks of being the star of The Bachelorette: World travel, an influx of social media followers, the chance to wear lifetime's worth of sequins in just a few weeks, kissing as many contestants as you feel like.

Downsides of being The Bachelorette: All the travel is really a long work trip, an influx of trolling comments on social media, the contractual obligation to wear a lifetime's worth of sequins in just a few weeks, realizing that your family will be watching footage of your make out sessions with multiple near-strangers.

Charity Lawson, whose televised, rose-filled journey to find true love kicks off Monday (as in tomorrow), admits that last one is causing her some pre-premiere nerves. Specifically, she told Entertainment Tonight that she's nervous about her two older brothers, David and Nehemiah, to witness her "locking lips with every man"when they tune in for the show.

Overall, however, Charity seems about as zen about the "whole world gets to watch you date" portion of the Bachelorette process, even when it comes to what her family will think of how she handled everything.

"My parents, they weren't worried about me taking on the role of Bachelorette, 'cause they know the daughter that they raised. They trust me to make good decisions," she said, before joking that her dad should "probably not" watch her "intimate moments" on the show.

Charity says she only went on The Bachelor in the first place because she's looking for a love like the one her parents, who have been married for 48 (!!!) years have with each other.

"I take away so much from what my parents have modeled and how they view love... I have seen my parents' resilience throughout their marriage, their sacrifice, just their commitment in every single day, just the simple act of love being a choice," she explained. "It's not always going to be an easy journey, but... navigating this challenge and seeing my parents do that has really just instilled in me that this is also promising for me.... It gives me the most hope."

Tune in at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC tomorrow night to join us/Charity's brothers in watching her "locking lips with every man."

