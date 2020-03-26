Here's Your Chance to Score a Pair of Nike Air Maxes for Just $3.26

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

When I was a kid, my dad used to stay up late the night before my birthday and put together a little cluster of clues as a scavenger hunt for the next day. I would wake up and burst out of bed eagerly anticipating the printed-out notes taped haphazardly to the bathroom doorknob or hallway closet handle, each including some hyper-specific image meant to make me laugh, like a group of men in full peacock regalia congregating by the Pitti Uomo wall, along with a barely-rhyming limerick my dear old pops cooked up indicating where in the house I should head to next.

I'm not going to lie, in my rush to gather any and all gifts I would sometimes skip the clues altogether and head straight to the spots I thought were most likely to hide a present, doubling back after I looked over my haul to read the clues in their entirety. Mea culpa, Pops. I never deserved you.

Well, the good people at GOAT have been cooking up a scavenger hunt of their own to help you get your hands on the latest Air Max Day releases. Ever since 2014, Nike's been celebrating the debut of one of its most beloved sneaker lines with a dedicated holiday each March 26, and this time around GOAT's getting in on the action.



If you're a lazy boi like me, fret not: GOAT's in-app scavenger hunt is fairly straightforward. Starting at 11 AM on March 26 (that's today, in case you were wondering), all you need to do is download the platform's official app, create a user ID, and then search through the Sneakers homepage to track down one of the pairs hidden within the store, including the new Air Max 2090 ‘Pure Platinum’ and 14 additional Air Max 90s, all priced at $3.26. GOAT really out here living up to its name, huh?

Happy Air Max Day, folks. And shoutout to our dads, the real GOATs here.

