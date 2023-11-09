Here's What We Like About CF Industries Holdings' (NYSE:CF) Upcoming Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase CF Industries Holdings' shares on or after the 14th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CF Industries Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current stock price of $79.93. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. CF Industries Holdings is paying out just 15% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 13% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that CF Industries Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see CF Industries Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 48% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, CF Industries Holdings looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, CF Industries Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is CF Industries Holdings worth buying for its dividend? We love that CF Industries Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about CF Industries Holdings, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in CF Industries Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for CF Industries Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

