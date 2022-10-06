Here's What All the Celebrities Wore to Paris Fashion Week

The stars said à bientôt to fashion month — but not before turning out some looks.

You'd think that by the time we reach Paris Fashion Week — the last stop on the four-city, month-long seasonal circuit — celebrities (and their styling teams) would be phoning it in a bit when it comes to their outfits. But that's never the case. Far from it, actually: Paris brings out the biggest, the best, the boldest style out of everyone in attendance, from the street style crowds to the A-listers populating its front rows.

At the Spring 2023 shows, we saw Zaya Wade make her Paris Fashion Week debut in a cropped denim jacket and plaid mini skirt that shot her up the rankings of "best looks of all of fashion month"; Janet Jackson and Doja Cat continued to be FROW MVPs; Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of Blackpink turned out lewks. Louis Vuitton, meanwhile, had... everyone?

Catch up on some of the best celebrity outfits from the Spring 2023 shows during Paris Fashion Week in the gallery below.

Deepika Padukone at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

View the 78 images of this gallery on the original article

