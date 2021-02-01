Here's How You Can Celebrate Valentine's Day Safely Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and with the coronavirus (and its new, possibly more contagious variants) still continuing to spread across the country, it's more important than ever that we do our part and stay at home.

Whether you're a couple who met during the pandemic, you've been together for years or even if you're spending the holiday alone, here's how you can make Valentine's Day special while staying safe.

Good news! All of these ideas can be adapted to be virtual, too.

If you're celebrating with your significant other:

Plan a romantic dinner for two.

Spend some quality time together in the kitchen, cooking your favorite foods together. To keep it pandemic friendly, order your groceries ahead of time (and don't forget those roses)!

One way to mix it up is by taking turns cooking the courses. If one of you chooses the main course, the other can choose the appetizer or dessert. That way, all of your signature dishes are represented.

Not a cook? There's no shame in your take-out game! (And bonus: No dirty dishes in the sink to put a damper on the romance.) Pick your favorite fancy restaurant and order your favorite meals. If you're in a long distance relationship, you can order for each other and surprise your partner with their meal. Just remember to show your delivery person some love with a generous tip!

Do a Valentine's Day craft or DIY project.

Is there someone around the house you've both been meaning to tackle? Or a craft you've been dying to try? There's no greater test of a relationship like committing to do a home improvement project together. Just maybe stay away from putting together flat-pack furniture ... unless you're trying to break up by the end of the night.

You can also take an online class together.

Whether it's a *~sexy~* class on the art of seduction or a low-key at-home happy hour class, sign up for an event that you and your partner are excited about and take it together.

Make your own movie theater or drive-in and enjoy a cozy movie night from the comfort of your own home.

Pop some popcorn, stock up on that Valentine's Day candy and settle in for a movie marathon. May we suggest these binge-worthy TV shows that were practically made for cozying up? If you're tired of watching everything on your laptop or TV, invest in a projector (like this one from Kodak) and turn your living room into your own home theatre.

Write a love letter to each other.

Light some candles, turn on some music, grab a pen and paper and write a love letter to your partner. If you're trying to be extra sweet, you can read them aloud to each other once you're finished.

Single? Write a love letter to yourself! You deserve it.

Take your date outdoors.

Whether you're a couple that loves to picnic in the park or find the most romantic view on a hike, find an outdoor activity that you both love and make the day special by spending it outdoors.

Re-create your first date — with the added challenge of staying at home.

Try to create those same first date butterflies from your own living room! This is a thoughtful way to show you remember the first time the two of you went out while still saying safe. Kudos to you if you can nail down the little details without going to the same date night spot.

If you're celebrating on your own:

Treat yourself to a self-care day.

Valentine's Day is a holiday that celebrates love, so why not show yourself some love by trying out that sheet mask you've been dying to put on, running a bubble bath, ordering out and taking some time for yourself.

Splurge on the expensive or luxurious item you've been really wanting.

You don't need a partner to buy you that piece of jewelry you've been eyeing! Buy it for yourself, have it gift wrapped, and open it on Valentine's Day as a gift to yourself. Then show it off to everyone you know on your next Zoom call.

Do a fun craft while you watch some romantic comedies.

You can make Valentines for your friends, take an art class online, or do a puzzle while watching your favorite movies. Romantic comedies not your thing? We won't judge if you want to counter-program all of the ooey-gooey, lovey-dovey-ness of the holiday with horror films. You do you!

Unplug and take some time for yourself.

Valentine's Day can be one of those days where you end up scrolling Instagram for hours, watching your friends with their significant others. And don't get us started on the sheer number of engagements that will be on our feeds.

Unplugging for the day and turning your phone on silent (lest you get 100 "Did you see so-and-so is engaged?!" texts from your well-meaning pals) might be the kindest gift you can give yourself.

Wine and dine yourself.

Fancy dinner for one is the best because you don't have to worry about anyone else's preferences. Buy your favorite wine and make a meal for yourself that takes some time and effort, and then enjoy it knowing you did all the work.

Most importantly, remember that it's just another day.

Whether you're alone or celebrating with your partner in a way that you hadn't imagined, just remember that Valentine's Day is just another day to show the people around you that you love them and to show yourself some love. The less pressure you put on it, the less stressful it will be ... and once it's over, you've got one thing to look forward to: all of that discount Valentine's chocolate to buy.