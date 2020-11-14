Here's how you can celebrate a fun-filled cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The most auspicious and happening festival of the year is here and people across the country are celebrating it in different ways.

Although the most common way in which Diwali has been celebrated in India over the years is by bursting crackers, environmentalists and doctors for the past few years have been advising people against fireworks as they lead to pollution.

With the air quality index of the National Capital Territory Delhi being in the red for past few weeks, the Delhi government has enforced a firecracker restriction to prevent the air quality from getting further deteriorated.

As the country also battles the coronavirus, which majorly impacts the respiratory system, here are few safe ways to celebrate Diwali this year without letting off crackers:-

1.Stcik with the basics, light up diyas

Diwali, which is celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama's homecoming to Ayodhya after triumph over demon Ravana, was originally celebrated by lighting diyas. The very essence of the festival lies in lighting the earthen lamps.

There are plenty of floating, clay, plastic and other types of diyas available in the market and there are plenty of YouTube tutorials on creating a diya which is yet another way of celebrating the festival of lights.

2. Prepare home-made sweets

Don the chef's hat and prepare all the desserts that you had learned preparing during the lockdown season. Diwali is all about celebration and sweets which can be anything as simple as a besan laddoo to as complicated as the piping hot jalebis.

With the weather already getting a little colder, hot gulab jamuns, halwa, shahi tukda, and other traditional sweets will only make the celebration better along with enhancing your cooking skills.

3. Make some noise with balloons

If you really want to make noise by bursting crackers, why not make noise without adding on to the pollution levels? You can start by blowing air into balloons which can serve as a good decorative item and can be burst to give that loud, noisy Diwali feels.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile.

People around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." (ANI)