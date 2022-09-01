Here's What Boris Johnson's Been Doing Over The Last Week As The UK Falls Apart

Boris Johnson has just days left in office (Photo: BEN BIRCHALL via Getty Images)

While the UK grapples with a wave of different crises, Boris Johnson has been touring the UK to mark the final days of his premiership.

The outgoing prime minister is set to be replaced next week, on September 6, and so to celebrate, he has been taking plenty of photo opportunities.

The cost of living crisis, skyrocketing energy bills, a looming recession, inflation at a 40-year-high, the NHS’ struggles, the national strikes and the possibility of winter blackouts have all taken a backseat ever since Johnson announced he would be resigning from No.10 in early July.

While he refused to let another senior politician take over as “caretaker” prime minister, Johnson vowed that the country would still be looked after.

In that time, he has gone on two holidays, missed emergency meetings about the heatwave, had a belated wedding party, moved into the grace-and-favour country residence of Chequers and darted off to Ukraine to mark its independence day.

The government has refused to make any financial decisions in the meantime, until the next prime minister is in place.

So, while it’s just been confirmed that the energy price cap will definitely increase to £3,549 come October 1, Downing Street has introduced no official policies to ease the crisis.

Having emerged from his apparent hiatus from No.10, Johnson’s trip around the UK has heralded some memorable moments – here’s a round-up of the best ones.

1. PM goes on a raid

A TikTok video went viral on Wednesday after someone filmed their own home as it was raided by the police...and Johnson, in a body protector.

A guy snapped Boris Johnson on a raid of his own house? I don’t believe the UK is real sometimes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dVVbUn3eDj — Bilaaaaaal (@bmuhhh) August 31, 2022

2. PM meeting a horse

He stroked a police horse called Vimala during a visit to the Metropolitan Police station in London on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Vimala, a police horse, during a visit to a Metropolitan Police station in London, on August 31, 2022. (Photo by PETER NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo: PETER NICHOLLS via Getty Images)

3. PM in a police car

Johnson was riding around with police officers on Thursday, too.

Boris Johnson with a police officer (Photo: Simon DawsonSimon Dawson / No10 Downing Street Flickr)

4. PM meeting Sea Cadets

On Wednesday, he also posed with Sea Cadets, a national young charity, although he was the only one without a cap.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with Sea Cadets from the North West of England during a visit to BAE systems in Barrow-in-Furness, as the UK's newest Astute-Class attack submarine, HMS Anson, is being commissioned into the Royal Navy. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images) (Photo: Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images)

5. PM pointing at a baby

On Tuesday, he went with one of his most vocal supporters, Nadine Dorries, to north Dorset and he was caught on camera pointing at a baby.

Boris Johnson pointing at a baby (Photo: Simon DawsonSimon Dawson / No10 Downing Street Flickr)

6. PM pointing at a hole

That same day, he was also seen pointing at a hole (their trip was meant to honour the Wessex Internet company who were laying fibre optics in this field).

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (R) look at a hole during a visit to the Henbury Farm in north Dorset, on August 30, 2022 as Wessex Internet company is laying fibre optics in the field. - Boris Johnson's visit marks a new data showing that 70 percent of the United Kingdom is now benefiting from gigabit broadband coverage. (Photo by Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo: BEN BIRCHALL via Getty Images)

7. PM waving at children

During a visit to surgical hub at the South West London Elective Orthopaedic Centre in Epsom, Jonhson greeted some children by waving from a distance.

Boris Johnson meeting some children at a surgical hub (Photo: Simon DawsonSimon Dawson / No10 Downing Stre)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

