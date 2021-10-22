Here's What Boat Rocker Media Inc.'s (TSE:BRMI) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of Boat Rocker Media Inc. (TSE:BRMI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Boat Rocker Media is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$393m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Boat Rocker Media.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Boat Rocker Media?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Boat Rocker Media. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Boat Rocker Media's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Boat Rocker Media. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited with 45% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 8.1%. David Fortier, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Co-Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, CEO John Young is the owner of 1.8% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Boat Rocker Media

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Boat Rocker Media Inc.. Insiders own CA$71m worth of shares in the CA$393m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 16% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 45% of Boat Rocker Media. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Boat Rocker Media .

