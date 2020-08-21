Here's What Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:BEI.UN) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of CA$1.5b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust.

View our latest analysis for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. Boardwalk Properties Company Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 28% of shares outstanding. Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.2% of common stock, and CIBC Asset Management Inc. holds about 5.6% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Story continues