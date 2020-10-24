Here's What Bitauto Holdings Limited's (NYSE:BITA) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Bitauto Holdings has a market capitalization of US$1.1b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Bitauto Holdings.

Check out our latest analysis for Bitauto Holdings

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bitauto Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bitauto Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bitauto Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Bitauto Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is JD.com, Inc., with ownership of 24%. Cox Enterprises, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Proudview Limited holds about 9.7% of the company stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 54% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Story continues