Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

5 killed in mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado

Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured in a mass shooting just before midnight Saturday at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said. At least two people at Club Q confronted the gunman, who was using a "long rifle," and prevented him from injuring others, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said. A 22-year-old male suspect was in custody, Castro said, and is believed to have acted alone. Authorities have not determined a motive but are investigating whether it was a hate crime, according to Vasquez. Mourners on Sunday converged on a makeshift memorial near the club made of flowers, hand-painted crosses and signs, including one that read "Love over hate." More updates here.

A group of mourners console each other at a makeshift memorial the morning after a mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 20, 2022.

Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump on Twitter

After a nearly two-year absence, former President Donald Trump is able to reclaim his Twitter account — though it's unclear whether he'll be back. Elon Musk, the social media company's new owner, announced Saturday that Trump's Twitter account would be reinstated. Minutes later, the former president's profile was unbanned. He was banned from Twitter for inciting violence during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump is the highest-profile figure Musk has welcomed back to Twitter since his turbulent $44 billion takeover of the company last month, which has been marked by severe cuts to both its workforce and revenue as many companies stopped advertising.

Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, announced Saturday evening Donald Trump's Twitter account would be reinstated.

World Cup kicks off in Qatar under cloud of controversy

The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup got underway Sunday, with Ecuador beating host nation Qatar 2-0 in the first match of a tournament receiving as much attention off the field as on it. Soccer's biggest event has been overshadowed by allegations of corruption and bribery in the host bidding process; allegations of exploitation and abuse of migrant workers toiling on stadiums and other infrastructure; and the treatment of LGTBQ people in a country where homosexuality is illegal. Still, the tournament began Sunday with a first-of-its-kind opening ceremony reminiscent of the Olympics, featuring American actor Morgan Freeman. The U.S. Men's National Team begins play Monday against Wales.

A fan waves a Qatar flag before a group stage match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Record-breaking snowstorm keeps pounding western New York

A fierce winter storm was creating misery for parts of western New York for a fourth straight day Sunday. A​t least 3 inches of additional lake-effect snow was likely to fall along the I-90 corridor in western New York, northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio, weather.com said, and as much as 6 inches were possible over parts of central New York. Snowfall totals from the storm, which began Thursday, were among the highest ever recorded in some areas. The Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, home to the NFL's Buffalo Bills, reported 77 inches; the town of Natural Bridge recorded 72.3 inches. Sunday's Bills home game was moved to Detroit because of the weather.

Martin Haslinger uses a snowblower outside his home in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 following a lake-effect snowstorm.

Biden turns 80 amid questions about a reelection bid

Joe Biden marked a milestone Sunday that no other president has achieved while in office: He turned 80. Biden, already the nation’s oldest president, will be the first octogenarian-in-chief, a fact neither he nor the White House has been all that eager to publicize as Biden weighs the possibility of running for a second term. First lady Jill Biden hosted a Sunday brunch to celebrate the occasion, the White House said. Politically, Biden finds himself in a stronger position than arguably any modern Democratic president coming out of a midterm election. His party exceeded expectations, keeping control of the Senate and avoiding major losses in the House. Yet the momentum hasn't fully tamped down questions about whether Biden should run again in 2024.

President Joe Biden smiles as he speaks about Democratic control of the Senate before leaving his hotel to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

