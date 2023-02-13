Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron
The U.S. military shot down an unidentified flying object over Michigan Sunday – the third in three days and fourth since downing a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina Feb. 4. The object had been flying at about 20,000 feet over Lake Huron in a path and altitude that raised concerns about it being a hazard to civilian aviation, Ryder said Sunday evening. An F-16 shot down the object at 2:42 p.m. ET Sunday at the direction of President Joe Biden, according to Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. U.S. officials were working to determine whether China was responsible as concerns escalate about what Washington says is Beijing’s large-scale aerial surveillance program.
More: Chinese spy balloon sought secret US communications signals, State Department says
Graphics explainer: How the Pentagon shot down an unidentified object over Alaska, echoing Chinese spy balloon
Chiefs defeat Eagles, win Super Bowl thanks to late-game magic from Mahomes
On one leg, Patrick Mahomes finished the job. His reward, other than resting an oft-injured ankle this postseason, is a second Lombardi Trophy for the reigning NFL MVP. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, the team’s second title in four seasons. A controversial holding penalty by Eagles cornerback James Bradberry gave the Chiefs a chance to run the clock down and kick a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, which Harrison Butker nailed from 27 yards. All our live coverage from Super Bowl 57.
Did Eagles get robbed with late Super Bowl penalty? Not if you ask the man who committed it.
Rihanna glows in Super Bowl halftime performance, reveals she's expecting Baby No. 2
Real quick
Man dies after cops restrained him, ignored his warning of 'heart problems'
Will the bird flu outbreak turn into the next pandemic? And are we prepared?
Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital after doctors rule out new stroke
Cardi B (finally) gets into 'You' Season 4 after sparking Penn Badgley friendship
'Sleazy but not criminal': Some George Santos fabrications likely protected by the First Amendment
Anger builds in Turkey, Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000
Nearly a week since the most devastating earthquake in recent history, rescuers in Turkey and Syria were searching for signs of life in freezing temperatures as the death toll surpassed 33,000 and survivors expressed frustration about the rescue efforts. The United Nations' top aid official on Sunday said aid efforts have "failed the people in north-west Syria," where more than 12 years of civil war have resulted in a complex political situation. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria. Turkish officials have detained or issued arrest warrants for 131 people involved in the construction of buildings, including architects, contractors and engineers. The country vows to punish anyone responsible after experts and victims say bad construction contributed to the devastation.
How to help: Relief efforts ongoing after deadliest earthquake in years
How long can people survive? 130+ hours after Turkey, Syria earthquake, rescues continue.
Biden and Brazilian President Lula talk climate change, protecting the Amazon
Nearly a month after Brazil experienced riots that mirrored the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, President Joe Biden met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Top of the agenda: preserving democracy, and collaborating on fighting climate change. The two leaders are self-described pro-union men and are both the oldest presidents elected to each country. The meeting came a month after supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attacked several buildings in Brazil’s capitol last month, including the building where Brazil's Congress meet, as a retaliation for Brazil's election results. Here are some key takeaways from the visit.
Comparison: Why were anti-government riots in Brazil so similar to the Jan. 6 insurrection?
In January: Brazilian protests demand jail for Sunday's pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Wet, possibly wild weather forecast in Southeast
Wet and at times wild weather is headed for the southeastern U.S., much of the Midwest and Northeast will continue to enjoy milder temperatures, and there's a chance of rain during the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The National Weather Service has issued several winter weather notices for the Southeast including a winter storm warning for parts of South Carolina, which could see snow, ice and winds gusting to 45 mph. Other Southeastern states might even see rain mixed with snow. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's weather.
Driving in the snow? What to do if you're stuck in your car during a winter storm
Like this roundup of stories? Subscribe to The Short List newsletter here!
Contributing: The Associated Press
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles and Chiefs at Super Bowl, unmanned aircraft shot down: The weekend's biggest news