Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron

The U.S. military shot down an unidentified flying object over Michigan Sunday – the third in three days and fourth since downing a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina Feb. 4. The object had been flying at about 20,000 feet over Lake Huron in a path and altitude that raised concerns about it being a hazard to civilian aviation, Ryder said Sunday evening. An F-16 shot down the object at 2:42 p.m. ET Sunday at the direction of President Joe Biden, according to Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. U.S. officials were working to determine whether China was responsible as concerns escalate about what Washington says is Beijing’s large-scale aerial surveillance program.

Chiefs defeat Eagles, win Super Bowl thanks to late-game magic from Mahomes

On one leg, Patrick Mahomes finished the job. His reward, other than resting an oft-injured ankle this postseason, is a second Lombardi Trophy for the reigning NFL MVP. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, the team’s second title in four seasons. A controversial holding penalty by Eagles cornerback James Bradberry gave the Chiefs a chance to run the clock down and kick a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, which Harrison Butker nailed from 27 yards. All our live coverage from Super Bowl 57.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (right) after winning Super Bowl 57.

Anger builds in Turkey, Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

Nearly a week since the most devastating earthquake in recent history, rescuers in Turkey and Syria were searching for signs of life in freezing temperatures as the death toll surpassed 33,000 and survivors expressed frustration about the rescue efforts. The United Nations' top aid official on Sunday said aid efforts have "failed the people in north-west Syria," where more than 12 years of civil war have resulted in a complex political situation. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria. Turkish officials have detained or issued arrest warrants for 131 people involved in the construction of buildings, including architects, contractors and engineers. The country vows to punish anyone responsible after experts and victims say bad construction contributed to the devastation.

Local residents walk in front of a destroyed building in Nurdagi, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.

Biden and Brazilian President Lula talk climate change, protecting the Amazon

Nearly a month after Brazil experienced riots that mirrored the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, President Joe Biden met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Top of the agenda: preserving democracy, and collaborating on fighting climate change. The two leaders are self-described pro-union men and are both the oldest presidents elected to each country. The meeting came a month after supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attacked several buildings in Brazil’s capitol last month, including the building where Brazil's Congress meet, as a retaliation for Brazil's election results. Here are some key takeaways from the visit.

US President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walk together along the Rose Garden colonnade at the White House in Washington, DC, February. 10, 2023.

Wet, possibly wild weather forecast in Southeast

Wet and at times wild weather is headed for the southeastern U.S., much of the Midwest and Northeast will continue to enjoy milder temperatures, and there's a chance of rain during the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The National Weather Service has issued several winter weather notices for the Southeast including a winter storm warning for parts of South Carolina, which could see snow, ice and winds gusting to 45 mph. Other Southeastern states might even see rain mixed with snow. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's weather.

Driving in the snow? What to do if you're stuck in your car during a winter storm

