Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron

The U.S. military shot down an unidentified flying object over Michigan Sunday – the third in three days and fourth since downing a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina Feb. 4. The object had been flying at about 20,000 feet over Lake Huron in a path and altitude that raised concerns about it being a hazard to civilian aviation, Ryder said Sunday evening. An F-16 shot down the object at 2:42 p.m. ET Sunday at the direction of President Joe Biden, according to Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. U.S. officials were working to determine whether China was responsible as concerns escalate about what Washington says is Beijing’s large-scale aerial surveillance program.

Chiefs defeat Eagles, win Super Bowl thanks to late-game magic from Mahomes

On one leg, Patrick Mahomes finished the job. His reward, other than resting an oft-injured ankle this postseason, is a second Lombardi Trophy for the reigning NFL MVP. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, the team’s second title in four seasons. A controversial holding penalty by Eagles cornerback James Bradberry gave the Chiefs a chance to run the clock down and kick a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, which Harrison Butker nailed from 27 yards. All our live coverage from Super Bowl 57.

Real quick

Anger builds in Turkey, Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

Nearly a week since the most devastating earthquake in recent history, rescuers in Turkey and Syria were searching for signs of life in freezing temperatures as the death toll surpassed 33,000 and survivors expressed frustration about the rescue efforts. The United Nations' top aid official on Sunday said aid efforts have "failed the people in north-west Syria," where more than 12 years of civil war have resulted in a complex political situation. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria. Turkish officials have detained or issued arrest warrants for 131 people involved in the construction of buildings, including architects, contractors and engineers. The country vows to punish anyone responsible after experts and victims say bad construction contributed to the devastation.

Biden and Brazilian President Lula talk climate change, protecting the Amazon

Nearly a month after Brazil experienced riots that mirrored the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, President Joe Biden met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Top of the agenda: preserving democracy, and collaborating on fighting climate change. The two leaders are self-described pro-union men and are both the oldest presidents elected to each country. The meeting came a month after supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attacked several buildings in Brazil’s capitol last month, including the building where Brazil's Congress meet, as a retaliation for Brazil's election results. Here are some key takeaways from the visit.

Wet, possibly wild weather forecast in Southeast

Wet and at times wild weather is headed for the southeastern U.S., much of the Midwest and Northeast will continue to enjoy milder temperatures, and there's a chance of rain during the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The National Weather Service has issued several winter weather notices for the Southeast including a winter storm warning for parts of South Carolina, which could see snow, ice and winds gusting to 45 mph. Other Southeastern states might even see rain mixed with snow. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's weather.

Latest Stories

  • Russian hackers disrupt Turkey-Syria earthquake relief

    Russian hackers have disrupted contact between Nato and military aircraft providing aid to victims of the Turkish-Syrian earthquake which has claimed at least 28,000 lives.

  • 7-Month-Old Pulled From Rubble Alive in Turkey's Hatay Province

    Rescue teams on the ground in Turkey’s Hatay province continued to pull survivors from the rubble five days after two powerful earthquakes devastated the area, according to officials in Kocaeli.This footage shows firefighters from Kocaeli rescuing an infant from the rubble in Antakya, a town in Hatay Province. According to officials, crews rescued the 7-month-old, Hamza, “139 hours later.”Turkish disaster management agency AFAD reported a death toll of 22,327 in Turkey, and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Syria’s death toll had risen to 5,273.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the earthquake “the disaster of the century” according to local media reports. Credit: Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality via Storyful

  • Russia-led rescuers pull man from rubble in Turkey 160 hours after quake

    "Rescue work to remove the man from the rubble lasted more than four hours," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging platform on Monday, alongside a video showing rescuers pulling a man from rubble and carrying him away. The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 5, rose above 33,000 and looked set to keep growing as chances of finding survivors grew more remote.

  • 5,000 earthquake victims from single city in Turkey buried in cemetery

    Around 5,000 earthquake victims from a single city have been buried at a site in south-east Turkey.

  • Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities are targeting contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed in the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes as rescuers found more survivors in the rubble Sunday, including a pregnant woman and two children, in the disaster that killed over 33,000 people. The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria rose to 33,185 and was certain to increase as search teams find more bodies.

  • Discovery of unidentified unmanned aircraft sparks new concerns on Capitol Hill over US-China relations

    After multiple takedowns in roughly a week, lawmakers sounded off about an apparent Chinese espionage program, TikTok and ownership of U.S. farmland.

  • UK to conduct security review after suspected spy balloon downed by US military

    Defence secretary Ben Wallace announced the intended review on Sunday.

  • U.S. urges U.N. vote to approve more aid access to Syria via Turkey

    The United States on Sunday called for the United Nations Security Council to "vote immediately" to authorize the delivery of U.N. aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through more border crossings from Turkey after last week's deadly earthquake. Since 2014 the U.N. has been able to deliver aid to millions of people in need in the northwest part of war-torn Syria through Turkey under a Security Council mandate.

  • U.S. urges Syria, all parties to allow earthquake aid to get to those in need

    The U.S. government on Sunday called on Syria and all parties to immediately grant humanitarian access to all those in need across the country after Monday's earthquake and major aftershocks that have killed at least 33,000 people. "All humanitarian assistance must be permitted to move through all border crossings, and distribution of aid must be permitted to all affected areas without delay," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said. Washington called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to grant immediate access to humanitarian assistance to all those in need, without exception, and urged him to follow through on a blanket authorization for humanitarian assistance deliveries.

  • ChatGPT predicts US dollar dominance will give way to a multipolar currency system as China's yuan gains influence

    In response to a question on whether the US dollar or the Chinese yuan would be dominant in the future, ChatGPT declined to choose between the two.

  • Snow Falls in North Georgia Following Overnight Storm

    Snow fell in North Georgia on Sunday, February 12, following an overnight storm that brought heavy rain and some power outages, according to local reports.This footage, captured by Josh Griffith, was filmed on Russell Scenic Highway in Cleveland. The National Weather Service warned of more “dreary and cold” weather on Sunday, with temperatures expected to remain low in North Georgia. Credit: Josh Griffith via Storyful

  • Magical Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs past Eagles in epic Super Bowl

    Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury, turned back into a magician and pulled out another comeback on the biggest stage to help the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years.

  • Earthquake diplomacy: Greek foreign minister visits Turkey

    ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias visited the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey Sunday, accompanied by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. The visit was part of a new round of so-called “earthquake diplomacy” between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. Something similar happened in 1999, three years after the two countries almost went to war over two uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea. In August 1999, a 7.6

  • MPs threatened me over gay marriage, says Archbishop of Canterbury

    The Archbishop of Canterbury claims he was “threatened with parliamentary action” in an attempt to “force same-sex marriage” in the Church of England.

  • Blake Lively Reveals She and Ryan Reynolds Have Welcomed Baby No. 4: 'Been Busy'

    The couple's new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8

  • Brooke Shields’ Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage Red Carpet Dress To Prom

    Brooke Shields’ teenage daughter Rowan rocked one of her mom’s most iconic red carpet looks to prom, an iconic red gown she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes.

  • Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Throwback Childhood Photo with Parents to Mark Her Birthday

    "I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead," Aniston said of turning 54 on Saturday

  • Shamima Begum isn't a celebrity

    Shamima Begum – the schoolgirl who, aged 15, left her East London home in 2015 for Syria to become an Isis bride – is thin, young, and has striking features. I can see no other reason why she has now become something of a cover star, gracing the front page of a magazine and looking sultry on the BBC website, which is now promoting a new documentary about her: The Shamima Begum Story. It is extraordinary. In full possession of her faculties, she committed herself to a sadistic, genocidal group of

  • Michael Keaton Steals the Show as Batman in The Flash Super Bowl Trailer

    DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently said Ezra Miller is "completely committed to their recovery" and "making enormous progress"

  • Joanna Gaines Responds to Backlash from 'Fixer Upper' Fans After Her Latest Room Makeover

    Fixer Upper Joanna Gaines star posted a bedroom redo on her Instagram feed and fans did not love the wallpaper, saying it made the room look like a bathroom.