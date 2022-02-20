Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Beijing Olympics come to a close

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics – which had its share of triumph and controversy – came to a close Sunday. The Games are still reeling after 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete in the women's figure skating event, despite a positive drug test for a banned substance. Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor will have a chance to wave the American flag at the closing ceremony after missing the opening ceremony due to COVID. Meyers Taylor will leave Beijing with a silver medal in the monobob and a bronze in the two-man bobsleigh. After the conclusion of the Games, the Winter Olympic torch will eventually make its way to Italy, where Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are set to share hosting duties in 2026.

Fireworks display during the closing ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Beijing National Stadium on Feb 20, 2022.
Fireworks display during the closing ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Beijing National Stadium on Feb 20, 2022.

Russian troop buildup continues to grow near Ukraine border

President Joe Biden said he's "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, though he also said diplomacy has not been ruled out to prevent a war. Addressing the nation about the unfolding crisis, the president said he was relying on "significant intelligence capability" when asked what led him to that conclusion. NATO officials are scrambling to find a diplomatic solution as a continued buildup of Russia troops and military exercises on Ukraine's northern border continues to raise fears of an imminent invasion. About 150,000 Russian troops have massed on three sides of Ukraine's borders while Moscow extended military drills that were due to end Sunday in neighboring Belarus.

A Ukrainian serviceman points to the direction of the incoming shelling next to a building which was hit by a large caliber mortar shell in the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 19, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman points to the direction of the incoming shelling next to a building which was hit by a large caliber mortar shell in the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 19, 2022.

Real quick

🏁 Start your engines: NASCAR is back — and with a brand new car — as the 2022 season kicks off with the 64th Daytona 500. The latest updates and how to watch.

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday. The palace said Britain's longest reigning monarch, 95, is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and that she expects to continue light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. The queen is fully vaccinated, having received three shots of a coronavirus vaccine. People in the U.K. who test positive for COVID are required to self-isolate for five days, a restriction that the British government intends to lift this week for England.

Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II, joined by one of her dogs, looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Friday Feb. 4, 2022.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, joined by one of her dogs, looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Friday Feb. 4, 2022.

Police in Canada clear protesters after 3 weeks, 200 arrests

Protesters who had brought chaos to the streets of the Canadian capital of Ottawa for the last three weeks were almost entirely gone Sunday, driven off by police in riot gear. Almost 200 arrests later, the blaring truck horns had disappeared, and streets that had been blocked by parked vehicles and roving protesters were open for traffic. Police said they had towed away 57 vehicles and planned to keep them for seven days. The protest began as an assault on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers. But it grew to include other restrictions and even took aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity sank like a stone in recent polling. Claiming the display "served to delegitimize the real concerns of most truck drivers," Teamsters Canada, which represents over 55,000 professional drivers, washed its hands of the protest two weeks ago.

  • Pope Francis, crowd at St. Peter's Square applaud health care workers; Biden to extend COVID national emergency. Latest COVID-19 updates.

Police inspect one of the last remaining trucks in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. A protest, which was first aimed at a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers but also encompassed fury over the range of COVID-19 restrictions.
Police inspect one of the last remaining trucks in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. A protest, which was first aimed at a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers but also encompassed fury over the range of COVID-19 restrictions.

Officer killed in Calif. helicopter crash, hours after crash in Miami Beach

Investigators in California were working Sunday to determine what caused a police helicopter to slam into Newport Bay, killing one officer and critically injuring another. The crash Saturday came hours after another helicopter plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean not far from beachgoers in Miami Beach, injuring two people aboard the chopper. In California, Huntington Beach Police said the helicopter was responding to reports of a disturbance. Officer Nicholas Vella, 44, a 14-year department veteran and married father of a daughter, died in the crash and another officers, a 16-year veteran of the force, was injured. Officials said it's unknown which officer was flying the helicopter when it crashed. Hours earlier, surveillance video posted by Miami Beach Police on Twitter shows a helicopter crashing into the ocean amid dozens of people in the water. Two people in the helicopter were hospitalized in stable condition, the Miami Beach police said. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed at about 1:20 p.m. "under unknown circumstances," according to the FAA, which is investigating both crashes.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter Olympics closing ceremonies, Queen Elizabeth, Daytona 500: Weekend's biggest news.

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing