Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Super Bowl 56, the 285th and final game of the NFL's lengthiest season, arrives Sunday and it's down to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams (NBC, 6:30 p.m. ET). Appearing in the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history, the Bengals are seeking their first-ever championship. The Rams – the second team in as many years to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium – last won the Super Bowl in 2000 when they still were in St. Louis. The quarterback matchup sees veteran Matthew Stafford, who has reached many new heights after a decade-plus playing for the Detroit Lions, with Joe Burrow, who has the Bengals in the Super Bowl in just his second NFL season. But Super Bowl 56 could be decided in the trenches, where the Rams' three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald and veteran edge rusher Von Miller go up against what could be an overmatched Bengals offensive line. Here's how to watch.

The calm before the storm at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl 56.

Police break up protests at US-Canada Border

The lingering protest of COVID-19 restrictions was broken up when police swept through the demonstration near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canada on Sunday, arresting a few truckers and other protesters still attempting to block the nation's largest border crossing. On Saturday, many protestors departed after officers wearing neon yellow vests over their uniforms warned demonstrators over a public address system that they would be arrested if they didn't leave. It was not immediately clear when the bridge, shut down by protests for a week, would reopen. The bridge closure has severely hampered U.S.-Canada trade and prompted the auto industry to scale back production in both countries.

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after protesters blocked the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Diplomacy continues as US warns Americans to leave Ukraine

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke Sunday about the potential of a Russian invasion of the eastern European country. Biden reiterated during the 50-minute call that the U.S. would “respond swiftly and decisively” should Russian President Vladimir Putin send Russian forces into Ukraine, a White House statement said. Biden's top national security aide warned again Sunday that the Russian military has the capacity to invade Ukraine "this week" under the pretext of a "false flag" operation portraying Ukrainians as the aggressors. The Biden administration has bolstered the U.S. military presence in Europe as reassurance to allies, warning Americans in Ukraine to leave the country due to the threat of an invasion. Here's the latest on the crisis.

An instructor shows a woman how to use a Kalashnikov assault rifle, as members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2022. U.S. officials say Russia's buildup of firepower has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.

Speedskater Erin Jackson makes history at Winter Games

With 37.04 seconds of brilliance, Erin Jackson won the women's 500 meters at the National Speed Skating Oval on Sunday night in Beijing – and, in the process, achieved a number of firsts. The 29-year-old is the first American to win an individual speedskating medal since 2010. The first American woman to do so since 2002. And, according to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee historian Bill Mallon, the first Black woman to win gold in an individual sport at the Winter Olympics, period. "Hopefully it has an effect," Jackson said. "Hopefully we can see more minorities, especially in the USA, getting out and trying some of these winter sports."

Speedskater Erin Jackson (USA) after winning gold in the women's 500 meters.

Fauci: "Full blown" pandemic could end soon

Is this a light at the end of the "full blown" pandemic tunnel? Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it looks like the United States soon could reach immunity levels sufficient to limit the spread of coronavirus. When that happens, Fauci said local health agencies should feel comfortable ending mask mandates, adding that such restrictions could pass into history this year. Some of that optimism has been fueled by the steady decline in daily U.S. infections. The U.S. is reporting fewer than 200,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since Christmas, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Case counts are now less than a quarter of the peak of the current omicron surge. The U.S., however, remains on track to reach 1 million COVID deaths in April.

Mariana Abasta, a test administrator, checks in a vial at a saliva COVID-19 testing site, operated by Arizona State University and the Arizona Department of Health Services, on Jan. 26, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

