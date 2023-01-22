Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·5 min read

10 dead, manhunt underway in shooting rampage near Los Angeles

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting rampage at a dance club after a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a brief statement saying the shooting was reported at 10:22 p.m. Saturday. Authorities on Sunday released photos of the suspect. Monterey Park is a city of 60,000 people about 10 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place shortly after a Lunar New Year celebration brought thousands of people to the city, which has a majority-Asian population. The attack was the nation's deadliest shooting since 24 people were killed in a Texas school in May.

Police stand near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023.
Police stand near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023.

More documents found after DOJ searches Biden's Delaware home

The FBI found an additional six items with classified material from President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, during a search Friday, according to the president's lawyers. The search turned up classified documents from Biden's time as vice president and in the U.S. Senate, Bob Bauer, Biden's personal attorney, said in a statement Saturday. The revelation comes amid a special counsel investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents. The 13-hour search took place after Biden's legal team gave the Justice Department access to the president's home upon finding an initial batch of classified documents there earlier this month. Bauer said the Justice Department was given "full access" to the home including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules and reminders that go back "decades."

The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. The Justice Department has searched Biden’s home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday, Jan. 21.
The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. The Justice Department has searched Biden’s home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday, Jan. 21.

Real Quick

Demonstrators rally across US on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade; VP Harris to urge greater access

On the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, demonstrators rallied for abortion rights protections across the country Sunday, led by a national demonstration in Madison, Wisconsin – a location reflecting the shift in focus on reproductive rights at the state level. Abortion rights activists have marched on Jan. 22, called Roe v. Wade Day, each year since 1973, when the Supreme Court decision first granted federal protections for abortion rights. But Sunday, activists are also mourning the ruling after it was overturned last year.

And in Florida, Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday where she delivered remarks, making the case for a federal law to protect reproductive rights.

Sarah Painter signs a mural before Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Tallahassee, Florida, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Jan. 22, 2023.
Sarah Painter signs a mural before Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Tallahassee, Florida, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Jan. 22, 2023.

NFL playoffs: Chiefs, Eagles advance to conference title games

Two teams are now just one win away from the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC championship game for the fifth straight season, outlasting the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 on Saturday in the NFL playoffs' divisional round. The Chiefs next face either the Cincinnati Bengals or Buffalo Bills, who play Sunday in a highly anticipated rematch of the regular-season game that was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.  In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles routed the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday, and now await the winner of Sunday night's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The winner of each conference championship game will advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and center Jason Kelce (62) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and center Jason Kelce (62) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants.

Protest of environmental activist Tortuguita's death turns violent in Atlanta

A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night after the death of an environmental activist who was killed by police this week. Activists threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation, shattering large glass windows. They then lit a police cruiser on fire. The violent protesters were a subsection of hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered and marched up Atlanta’s famed Peachtree Street to mourn the death of the protester, a nonbinary person who went by the name Tortuguita and used they/it pronouns. Tortuguita, 26, was killed Wednesday as authorities cleared a small group of protesters from the site of a planned Atlanta-area police training center that activists have dubbed “Cop City.”

Police block a downtown street following a protest on Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper.
Police block a downtown street following a protest on Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper.

Contributing: The Associated Press

