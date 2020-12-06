Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Much of California is staying home for the holidays. 2021 may bring "the darkest days of our war on COVID-19" yet. And the CDC has had enough: "JUST WEAR THE MASK."

Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend.

California locks down as COVID-19 surges in the state

A vast region of Southern California faces new lockdown orders effective Sunday night as the state scrambles to slow the rapid escalation of COVID-19. The restrictions are similar to those established in March, when California was among the first states to take action to combat the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was compelled by the data to again take action. The new stay-at-home order, which impacts much of the state, bans all on-site restaurant dining and closes hair and nail salons, movie theaters and many other businesses, as well as museums and playgrounds. It stays in effect for at least three weeks.

A woman wears a mask while walking past a mural of a woman in a mask during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Hospitals have too many patients, not enough staff

COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are at record levels and the rising case toll from Americans' holiday travel has created an unprecedented surge with no relief in sight. Medical experts say hospitals and states must soon prepare to shift to crisis-care mode, a designation with standards for hospitals to navigate life-and-death decisions when they become overwhelmed. Crisis standards mean hospitals with too many patients and not enough staff likely will need to triage patients, prioritizing care to those mostly likely to benefit when demand outstrips resources.

Three days, 660,000 cases

COVID-19 infections reached a new daily high Friday at 228,000 cases, eclipsing the previous high of nearly 218,000 on Thursday. Saturday's total was 213,875. That's nearly 660,000 cases in just three days, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

'JUST WEAR THE MASK'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has heard all arguments about personal freedom, and apparently doesn't want to hear them any more. "JUST WEAR THE MASK," the CDC tweeted in all caps late Saturday, adding: "If we don’t act together and do what we can to slow the spread, thousands more could die."

In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients in Memphis, Mo. Across the U.S., the surge has swamped hospitals with patients and left nurses and other health care workers shorthanded and burned out.
Real quick

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has tested positive for COVID-19. Trump shared the news by tweet, writing "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" It is unclear from the president’s tweet where Giuliani, 76, is being treated or if he is currently in quarantine. Since the presidential election, Giuliani has traveled the country challenging the election results and integrity of the electoral system itself. During much of his travels, Giuliani was seen not wearing a mask and flouting social distancing guidelines.

Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, looks on during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on Dec. 2, 2020.
After election loss, Trump vows to 'win back the White House'

President Donald Trump ranted about his election loss at a rally in Georgia on Saturday and quipped that he doesn't want to run in four years because "we're gonna win back the White House" in the next several weeks. Faced with a possible Republican loss in Congress, Trump did promote incumbent Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler – whose Jan. 5 re-election bids will decide control of the Senate – but framed most of the rally around his own legacy and false allegations about the election. The 100-minute rally came just hours after he re-inserted himself into Georgia politics by again trying – and again failing – to reverse his loss in the state by pressuring the Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and the state legislature.

President Donald Trump on Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Georgia.
First big winter storm of the season batters the Northeast

The first big storm of the season began dropping what forecasters say could be more than a foot of wet, heavy snow Saturday on parts of the Northeast. Forecasters warned the windy nor'easter could result in near-blizzard conditions and could dump a foot of snow on suburban Boston. In Canada, southern Quebec and New Brunswick also expected a wallop. In some areas, snowfall of 3 inches per hour was possible, said National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Clair. "This is the first big one," Clair said of the beginning of the winter season. "There has been some snow up in the mountains, but this is the first one across where most people live."

Sports world juggles COVID-19 issues aplenty

Sports leagues continue to push onward with their seasons, but not without postponements and cancellations along the way. What would've been a premier bout in college basketball between No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Gonzaga was called off Saturday due to positive COVID-19 tests on Gonzaga's side, stirring up worries about the long season ahead for college hoops. Several college football games also scheduled for Saturday were either postponed or cancelled for COVID-19 issues. Meanwhile, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns addressed reporters Friday after losing seven family members to complications from the COVID-19, including his mother Jacqueline Cruz.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19, Rudy Giuliani, California orders, Trump: It's the weekend's biggest news

