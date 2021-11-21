Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Forecasters dial back weather threat facing Thanksgiving holiday

Forecasts that warned of snow and high winds threatening to bring havoc to millions of Americans traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday were dialed back a bit Sunday. The improving forecast comes as AAA predicts more than 53.4 million people will travel this week, up 13% from 2020. "A storm that was threatening to bring some tricky weather to parts of the Northeast looks like rain for most of the big cities," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said. "It looks like things should be pretty good after Monday." Still, AccuWeather said a "potent piece of energy" was dropping down from Canada as it moved east, developing into a winter storm over the Midwest. Travel conditions could go downhill as the storm gains strength, so keep a close eye on the forecast if you're hitting the road.

Thanksgiving travel tips: Yes, airports will be packed. No, masks aren't optional.

FILE - Travelers wear face coverings in the line for the south security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport on Aug. 24, 2021, in Denver. The Biden administration is detailing its new international COVID-19 air travel polices, which will include exemptions for kids and new federal contact tracing requirements. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) ORG XMIT: WX125

Tennis player Peng Shuai, who went missing earlier this month, meets with IOC

The International Olympic Committee on Sunday met via video call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who went missing earlier this month after accusing a former senior member of the Chinese government of sexual assault. Shuai has started to publicly reemerge under the watchful eye of China's Communist ruling party, first with a cryptic tweet from Chinese state-run media Wednesday — which only raised the alarm for the Women's Tennis Association, which has threatened to sever all ties with China as a result of Shuai's disappearance and treatment. The call lasted 30 minutes. Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern about her well-being, explaining that she is safe and living at her home in Beijing, "but would like to have her privacy respected at this time," according to the IOC. "That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now," the IOC said. "Nevertheless, she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much."

This file photo taken on October 3, 2016 shows China's Peng Shuai reacting after beating Venus Williams at the China Open.

Here's what you should know about COVID-19 vaccine boosters

COVID-19 booster shots are now available to all adults in the U.S. after a Food and Drug Administration panel and CDC signed off on the extra doses Friday. Boosters have been allowed for certain groups for about a month, though so far only about 17% of all adults and 37% of those 65 and older have gotten them. Vaccine experts say there's little downside to getting a booster dose, and the side effects are comparable to the initial round of shots. Why bother to get a booster? Studies show that vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease begins to fade about six months after initial shots. A booster dose bumps protection levels back up to or even higher than initial vaccination.

COVID-19 cases appear to be rising in 38 states week-over-week, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. What that means for Thanksgiving.

The U.S. booster campaign is getting a lot simpler now that regulators have opened extra vaccine shots to all adults. The Food and Drug Administration’s Dr. Peter Marks says the new approach will streamline booster decisions as COVID-19 cases begin rising again across the country (Nov. 19)

What's in the Build Back Better bill? Paid leave, universal pre-K and more

The House on Friday approved the most sweeping expansion of the social safety-net in decades, voting 220-213 to send President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to the Senate. The roughly $2 trillion package – passed with only Democratic support – includes an assortment of progressive priorities, such as pre-kindergarten expansion, subsidized child care, health care subsidies and major climate change initiatives. It also includes four weeks of national paid family leave – a proposal Biden backs but took out of his earlier framework to appease moderate Democrats in Congress. That provision is not expected to survive in the Senate, where Biden will need the support of all 50 Democratic senators to pass the measure. Here's a breakdown of what the House approved.

'Crazy' or 'much ado about nothing'? This is how Biden's Build Back Better plan could affect inflation.

"If you're an American, this bill is for you," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says of the Build Back Better Act.

Cardi B hosts AMAs, with BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo set to perform

Sunday's American Music Awards (ABC, 8 p.m. ET) will celebrate the latest and most popular in the industry. Following the 2020 AMAs, which saw an in-person show before vaccines were rolled out, this year's show may prove to be safer by requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated and wear face masks. The AMAs, which will take place at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, are one of the few awards shows driven by public voting, and for the first time, fans can vote for their favorite artist in every AMA category online and on TikTok. Cardi B will host, and BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny are scheduled to perform. Several winners were announced early on the AMAs red carpet Sunday afternoon ahead of the broadcast, which airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

🏆 Who's taking home a trophy? See winners and nominees in each category here.

Cardi B poses for photos after the ceremonial red carpet roll out at the 2021 American Music Awards on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles.

