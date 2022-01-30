Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Boston ties snowfall record as historic Nor'easter swept across East Coast

Parts of the Northeast were buried in up to 30 inches of snow Sunday as a "historic Nor'easter" released its grip on the region while bitter cold temperatures swept across the entire East Coast. Some sections of New York City were blanketed by more than foot of snow, which fell from Maine to the Carolinas. Boston tied its record for biggest single-day snowfall on Saturday, with 23.6 inches, the National Weather Service said. More than 50,000 Massachusetts homes and businesses were without power Sunday. The cold reached even farther: The temperature in Tallahassee, Florida, dipped below 20 degrees for the first time in more than 10 years. Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia all faced blizzard warnings Saturday.

The Old Massachusetts State House is enveloped in whiteout conditions as a storm pushes through Boston on Jan. 29, 2022.

Quarterback Tom Brady retiring after 22 historic seasons in NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legendary quarterback Tom Brady will announce his retirement after 22 seasons, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Saturday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the announcement. The news came less than a week after the Buccaneers were eliminated in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams. Brady will hang up his cleats as the NFL’s greatest champion, having won seven Super Bowl titles with an unparalleled five Super Bowl MVPs. Brady also won three NFL MVP awards and set career records in passing yards, touchdowns and completions.

Tom Brady greets fans after beating the Eagles in their wild-card playoff game.

9 dead after 'chaotic' crash in Las Vegas

Nine people were dead and another was clinging to life in Nevada after a car raced through a red light and slammed into several vehicles on Saturday, North Las Vegas police said. Officer Alexander Cuevas, who called the crash a "chaotic event," said the age of those killed ranged from young children to middle-aged adults. Cuevas said a preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Charger was speeding as it approached a major intersection, then ran a red light. Several cars and 15 people were involved in the crash. Speed was a factor in the crash but that it was too soon to determine whether impaired driving was also involved, Cuevas said.

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record-setting 21st Grand Slam men's singles title

Rafael Nadal is on top of the men's all-time Grand Slam standings after a five-set Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. Nadal got to 21 first, breaking the men’s record and doing it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Medvedev in an almost 5 1/2-hour final. The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more major title than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, his longtime rivals in the so-called Big Three. Meanwhile, Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to beat Danielle Collins in two sets on Saturday and end a 44-year drought for Australian women at the tournament.

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the Australian Open.

1 million COVID-19 deaths is coming

The average daily death toll from COVID-19 during the current surge from the omicron variant has surpassed the daily toll seen when the more severe delta variant dominated the pandemic just a few months ago. Now, the nation appears to stand about one week from reaching 900,000 coronavirus deaths. Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine, says 1 million deaths is inevitable. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. reached 2,267 on Thursday. The delta variant's death toll peaked at 2,100 over a seven day period in September. Omicron has a lower death rate than delta, but it is far more transmissible and thus more deadly because it has infected so many more people.

Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

